Watch RFK Jr Confirmation Hearing Live from Washington DC
January 29, 2025, 10am ET
Michael Kane
Jan 29, 2025
Watch here:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/committee-hearings/live-robert-f-kennedy-jr-hhs-confirmation-hearing/
I can no longer watch this hearing with these corrupt politicians it just shows you why nothing ever changes to help the American people, the only thing that changes is how much money these corrupt politicians can get for selling us out to the companies who have extortionist-lobbyist like big pHARMA and all the food companies and anybody else willing to give these corrupt politicians money.. Sell outs and Traitors.. Need term limits for sure..
Mr.WYDEN is SO CRIMIAL that it is really hard to watch! Why is RFK Jr. not hitting all these lies????
And Mrs. CANTWELL (or even better..) must be clearly getting nice support from GATES, of hell, yes the Bill, who owns the original patent for coronavirus....
Who was Alex Azar the HHS czar?? Any medical experience? Only as lawyer working for Elli LILLY..
The entire 'senate collection' is paid and fueled by pharma, except for few.. How ironical for RFK Jr. to try to fight all of this. With prayers for his brain and finally spelling the TRUTH!