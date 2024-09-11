If you can’t make it to the NY Court of Appeals in Albany, NY, you can watch the livestream from the courtroom at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNglBKX_jIFJu2LOj-QB0jQ

The case is 77 & 78 on the calander. Matter of O'Reilly and Matter of Clarke will be the last arguments of the day.

Hearing should start between 2 and 3pm.

On September 11, 2024, at 2pm, the New York State Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on the fundamental question of employee due process. Should government employees - in this case tenured teachers - receive their statutory and legal due process, or is the government allowed to ignore state law during a public health crisis?

If you can get to the courthouse today we are having a peaceful rally at 1pm,

NY Court of Appeals, 20 Eagle St. Albany NY, 12207