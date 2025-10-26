Saturday November 1, 12 noon

ORIGINAL PIZZA — 9514 Ave L, Brooklyn 11236

Come enjoy some pizza and help Athena win her City Council seat in Brooklyn’s District 46!

Athena is the only fired unvaccinated worker running for office in NYC. WE NEED HER TO WIN! AND SHE CAN WIN IF YOU COME OUT AND HELP HER!

On Saturday, November 1, we need every unvaccinated worker and medical freedom voter to come help Athena. This is the last chance to help her before election day on November 4. The momentum is building for Athena’s campaign, now we just need to get out the vote in District 46, Brooklyn.

See you at Original Pizza on Saturday November 1st!

Teachers for Choice has fully endorsed Athena Clarke for City Council: