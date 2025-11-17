On Wednesday, November 19 at 10am there will be a virtual meeting to determine if a rule change will be approved allowing for the reinstatement of “dismissed” unvaccinated NYC workers. City Hall has told multiple reporters (including GOTHAMIST) if an unvaccinated worker is reinstated through this process they will not have to sign a waiver of their legal rights to get their jobs back. This is a very promising development, but we are watching everything very closely.

The meeting will be held on MICROSOFT TEAMS. There will not be an in-person meeting so no one should physically go to City Hall, and there will be no rally or public action as all fired-worker leadership will be remotely logged into this meeting. We strongly recommend everyone potentially impacted logs into this meeting to watch what happens for themselves. We will have summary and analysis of what transpires later in the week.

Info for this meeting is below:

DEPARTMENT OF CITYWIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES (DCAS)

HUMAN CAPITAL LINE OF SERVICE

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO CLASSIFICATION

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a virtual public hearing to amend the Personnel Rules and Regulations of the City of New York.

A virtual public hearing will be held by the Commissioner of Citywide Administrative Services in accordance with Rule 2.6 of the Personnel Rules and Regulations of the City of New York via Microsoft Teams on November 19, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Topic: Public Hearing - Proposed City Personnel Rule 6.2.8

Meeting link: https://www.microsoft.com/microsoft-teams/join-a-meeting

Meeting ID: 211 007 331 029 7

Passcode: tb7jN275

Phone Number: 1 646-893-7101

Phone Conference ID: 525 013 237#

For more information go to the DCAS website at

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/dcas/about/public-hearings.page

RESOLVED, that the Personnel Rules and Regulations of the City of New York are hereby amended as follows:

ADD:

6.2.8 Reinstatement of Employees Dismissed for Noncompliance with the COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate