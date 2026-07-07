Video Recap of CHD's Advocacy Day on the Hill

As the Director of Advocacy for Children’s Health Defense (CHD) it was my honor to organize their first Advocacy Day on the Hill in Washington, DC. The above video, shot and edited by CHD’s Matt Veligdan - is an outstanding recap of what happened in DC on June 10, 2026

The day was unforgettable, bringing together advocates, experts, lawmakers, and truth-tellers. We heard inspiring speeches and engaged in direct action calling for accountability; the energy was electric!

Mary Holland delivered a powerful message: Humanity cannot afford to forget the dire toll of COVID policies. We demanded COVID Justice, withdrawal of the COVID shots from the market, informed consent, and real protections for our kids.

(The above video is also being released in four separate social media clips throughout this week, the first of which is linked below and I will add the others as they are published online)

Clip 1 on X (Summary)

Clip 2 on X (EMR)

Clip 3 on X (Engage, Engage, Engage!)