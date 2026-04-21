Because of a grassroots public outcry, the House of Representatives just postponed consideration of HR 2289, the American Broadband Deployment Act of 2026. This is a poison-pill bill that would end all local oversight of cell towers and wireless technology. A cell tower could literally appear next to your child’s bedroom window and you could do nothing about it if this bill becomes law.

Attorney Scott McCollough and Michael Kane provide viewers with more information about these developments during today’s first segment of “Good Morning CHD.”

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/victory-chd-helps-to-stop-emr-legislation--home-grown-food-independence/