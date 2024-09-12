NEW YORK: Screenings in Manhattan, Garden City and Hackensack (New Jersey)

Find exact locations here: https://vaxxed3.childrenshealthdefense.org/find-a-screening/

About Vaxxed III - Authorized to Kill:

The Children's Health Defense bus embarked on a nine-month journey across America, gathering powerful testimonies from the people. Our interviews ranged from mothers and fathers to teenagers, families, medical professionals, whistleblowers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life.

What we discovered was nothing short of staggering. We listened to harrowing accounts of COVID hospital protocols that shook us to our very core. The consistency of these stories was alarming. We heard the same story over and over again.

People also shared their experiences after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, revealing tragic outcomes of either death or serious injury. Now, fueled by these powerful first-hand testimonies, we are creating a documentary by the people, for the people. Learn what we uncovered on the road. You can’t afford to miss it.

THEN on 9-19, the next day Rally in HARLEM, NYC

Watch this interview on CHD TV with Curtis Cost about the dangers of the COVID shot: