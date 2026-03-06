We’re excited to announce Vaccine Rights Advocacy Day in Albany, NY on Tuesday, March 24 starting at 10 a.m. For all interested in maintaining the freedom to make their own medical decisions, this promises to be a landmark event, with the theme of “Justice for the Vaccine Injured.”

This year’s rally will focus on first hand experiences with vaccine injury. These injuries are very real and not rare, as the public has been led to believe in recent decades. But our voices will no longer be silenced. In New York we are fighting a power-grab by Governor Hochul to stop vaccine reforms implemented by the federal health agencies under HHS Secretary Kennedy.

History proves that when we show up strong in Albany, we can have monumental impact. This is how we’ve blocked every industry-friendly vaccine bill for the past six years.

Whether you’re in New York or nearby, threats to medical freedom are brewing in state legislatures throughout the country – and the impact of vaccine injury affects us all.

Who should attend?

Supporters of medical freedom

Vaccine-injured individuals and their families

Fired or coerced workers

Healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, etc.

Students removed from school

Parents and advocates for informed consent

Anyone who believes no one should be silenced or discriminated against for their medical choices

The speaker lineup features renowned leaders in the medical freedom movement including:

Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense

Naomi Wolf, Daily Clout

Bobbie Anne Cox, Brownstone Institute Fellow

Tony Lyons, MAHA Action

Debra Sheldon, MAHA Institute

O’Brian Pastrana, Bravest for Choice (vaccine injured firefighter)

Sujata Gibson, Outside Counsel for Children’s Health Defense

Michael Kane, Children’s Health Defense

John Gilmore, Autism Action Network

Rita Palma, Education for All

Jimmy Wagner, Civil Rights Attorney

The Spirit Drummers!

Many speakers who have suffered vaccine injury will also be on hand to share their stories.

Need to get a seat on the bus from downstate NY? Register here.

Save the date and spread the word!

Albany, New York

Tuesday, March 24, 10:00 a.m.

Rally on the North Concourse, Empire State Plaza﻿

﻿(just outside the security check to enter the Legislative & Capitol buildings)

The Capitol website has directions and parking information (flat $10 per day).

Get updates at ny.ChildrensHealthDefense.org.

Join us as we lift the voices of the vaccine injured. We hope to see you there!

And please make sure you sign on to the COVID JUSTICE Resolution: