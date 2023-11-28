Phenomenal heart-wrenching interview with FDNY Firefighter O'Brian Pastrana and his attorney Christina Martinez. O’Brian was viciously injured and permanently disabled from the COVID vaccine. Everyone agreed the myocarditis he suffered was from the vaccines but NYC is denying him the full pension he deserves from being injured in the line of duty due to the City’s mandate.

Excellent must see interview - https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/i-thought-i-was-going-to-die-fdny-veteran-sues-nyc-after-myocarditis-following-covid-shot/