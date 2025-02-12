Reports from Washington are that there will be a vote today in the US Senate to start a 30-hour time limit within which there must be a vote on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services. If so, there will be a vote on Kennedy by Friday at the latest.

(UPDATE - according to Senator Mullin, the vote for Kennedy will happen on Thursday February 13)

We are near the end of this phase of our struggle, but, as Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” And it ain’t over.

The pressure you have exerted has had a visible impact on moving Kennedy’s nomination forward. Sen. Bill Cassidy MD could have ended Kennedy’s nomination in the Finance Committee, but the outpouring of communication from you compelled him to do the right thing. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced Monday that she will vote for Kennedy, after weeks of nothing but criticism.

Our job is still to make sure Kennedy has the votes he needs on the Senate floor. So, keep sending messages and keep calling.

Our focus is still on the two Republican Senators who have not committed to supporting Kennedy. They are no longer answering their phones, or even taking voice mail, at their Washington offices, so we want you to call their district offices. BE POLITE.

TAKE ACTION!

Call the two Senators below:

Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY)

(202) 224-2541, Washington DC

(502) 582-6304, Louisville

(859) 224-8286, Lexington

(859) 578-0188, Fort Wright

(606) 864-2026, London

(270) 781-1673, Bowling Green

(270) 442-4564, Paducah

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

(202) 224-6665, Washington DC

(907) 271-3735, Anchorage

(907) 456-0233, Fairbanks

(907) 586-7277, Juneau

(907) 376-7665, Mat-Su Valley

(907) 262-4220, Soldotna

(907) 225-6880, Ketchikan

Call Your Two US Senators

Call the Senate switchboard and ask for the Senators from your state at (202) 224-3121.

Or you can look up who your Senators are and their contact information here:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

