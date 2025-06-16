Excellent action alert from John Gilmore and Autism Action Network!
***
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A group of organizations and individuals active within the health freedom movement have suddenly adopted a position that the federal government should take no role in protecting our right to decide what is injected into our bodies or our children’s bodies, or fighting religious discrimination by the states that do not allow religious exemptions from vaccine mandates.
They make the argument that somehow, if the President issues an executive order to protect the First Amendment right to a religious exemption from vaccine mandates, that would endanger religious exemptions in the 46 states that have them. How this reversal is supposed to happen is not at all clear.
They are saying that since the federal government has done bad things in the past, everything the federal government could do now and going forward will be bad as well. They argue that only the state governments should have the responsibility of protecting religious liberties. As if state governments have not perpetrated and continue to perpetrate some of the most egregious attacks on our liberties, especially in regard to medical and religious freedom.
The First Amendment is part of the United States Constitution. The first duty of the President, Congress, and the federal courts is to protect the Constitution and the rights of the citizens guaranteed by the Constitution. States frequently, in all kinds of ways, impinge on people’s Constitutional rights, and sometimes the federal government takes action to stop that abuse.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Civil Rights Act of 1965 are examples of that. Not that long ago, many states enforced racial discrimination by law. It was largely federal action that ended that. Opponents of the Civil Rights bills of the 1960s argued that they were an unconstitutional usurpation of states’ rights.
We also have a law, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) that says, and the courts have upheld, that the United States government cannot participate or fund institutions that discriminate on the basis of religious belief.
This tirade online and on social media was triggered by a draft of an executive order circulated for discussion by some activists that called for the President to issue an executive order that any state that was engaging in religious discrimination by refusing religious exemptions from vaccine mandates to attend school would have to forfeit federal education money. This is exactly what RFRA allows.
States were not ordered to do anything. States’ rights would not be usurped by the federal government. It proposed action telling the states that the federal government could not support financially religious discrimination by a state. The President has issued many similar executive orders giving the states the choice to continue engaging in certain actions related to education and other functions or lose federal money to support those actions.
These organizations are telling residents of those states that do not have religious exemptions from vaccine mandates that denying children’s medical and religious rights is an acceptable trade-off as long as their abstract theories about states’ rights are preserved.
Remember, this is a draft document circulated for discussion, and it is about an executive order. An executive order is a statement by the President about how the executive branch will do things. It is not a law. It is not a regulation. It is a temporary directive that can be revoked at any time by the President who issued it or by subsequent Presidents.
Take Action:
CLICK HERE to send a message to the President urging him to consider issuing an executive order consistent with the Constitution and Federal law to stop federal funds from being used to support schools that practice religious discrimination by refusing to offer religious exemptions from vaccine mandates.
Please share the following link to this action alert:
https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/128031/Respond
Statements issued by the groups and individuals raise many questions about what they believe the role of the federal government is in protecting and advancing health freedom, and protecting fundamental rights.
After decades of work, we finally have a President who is sympathetic to health freedom and a Secretary of Health and Human Services whose name is almost synonymous with health freedom. What should they do?
Should we follow the lead of these critics and abandon any federal efforts to stop religious discrimination by the states?
What other federal action should we abandon?
Should we abandon the goal of a federal ban on medical mandates and leave that to the states?
Should we abandon efforts to restore our right to sue in court for vaccine injuries?
Should the President revoke his executive order banning COVID mandates in schools?
Should we rejoin the World Health Organization?
Should we put the COVID injection back on the CDC schedule for children and pregnant women?
Should the executive order to rehire military personnel fired for refusing the COVID injection be rescinded?
Should the federal courts reconsider their decision to block Biden’s COVID mandate for all employees?
Should the federal government restore the gain-of-function program?
There are thousands of other actions we need to reform our medical services and products industry and protect and expand our fundamental rights that only the federal government can undertake.
Now is hardly the time for us to abandon federal action.
If you support the work of the Autism Action Network please consider making a DONATION HERE
Join the Autism Action Network email list HERE
Follow the Autism Action Network on X/Twitter @AutismActionNet and Facebook
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Signed and shared!
PURE EVIL SYSTEM!
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
This horrifying Criminal Cuomo Mafioso, 'Fauxci', Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.