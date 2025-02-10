With Fetterman publicly saying he will vote NO on Kennedy, it is unlikely any Democrats will vote YES for him, so we need to call Republicans who are on the fence:

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has been considered by many pundits as the most likely Democrat to vote for the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, but Fetterman announced last week that he will not vote for Kennedy. If Fetterman will not vote for Kennedy, it is highly unlikely that any other Democrats in the Senate will either.

Kennedy will need 51 of the 53 Republican votes in the Senate to win outright. Three of those votes are in doubt; Mitch McConnell (KY), Susan Collins (ME), and Lisa Murkowski (AK). If Kennedy loses those votes, and no other Republican Senators vote against him, he could get a 50/50 tie, which would allow Vice President JD Vance to break the tie, most likely for Kennedy, similar to the vote for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

A vote is expected by insiders next Wednesday, Feb. 12.

