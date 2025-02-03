Sen. Bill Cassidy - pictured above with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - has the key vote on the Senate Finance Committee to determine whether Kennedy’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services is reported out favorably by the committee for a vote by the entire Senate.
Cassidy is the only Republican on the Committee who has not committed to voting for Kennedy.
We need to counter the influence of the $672,937 donated to Cassidy by the drugs and health products industries in the last Senate election cycle.
Please take action to persuade Cassidy to vote for Kennedy.
Take Action - Sign the Petition
Click HERE to sign the petition to Sen. Cassidy asking him to vote for Kennedy.
Call Cassidy's office:
Louisiana: (318) 448-7176
Washington DC: (202) 224-5824
Send him a Fax - (318) 448-5175
Comment Politely on Cassidy's social media:
X/Twitter: @SenBillCassidy
Faceook: https://www.facebook.com/SenBillCassidy
Donate
If you support the work of the Autism Action Network and Teachers for Choice, please consider making a DONATION HERE
We have the possibility for transformative change with Kennedy as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Let’s seize this opportunity 20+ years in the making and do whatever is necessary to see that Kennedy gets confirmed
just want to remind everyone, how can a new=old president bring an order called STARgate(s) for a MASSIVE GENE THERAPIES application for needy citizens (indeed..), an order clearly related to HEALTH, completely WITHOUT ANY HEALTH oversight, just at his own will together with AI/weapons/etc (BMGF, Blackrock, OpenAI,etc) industry???
RFK Jr. is being thrown with stones all over, including not participating in this breaking HEALTH decision..
That's why he was lured to leave his own campaign and team up with..., well now you know.
signed and will call, BUT with huge concern about the willingness of RFK to go with GENE THERAPIES, falsely renamed these days as 'vaccines', that's just absolutely not right..., and in fact if without human consent, straight illegal.
What happened there in those 2 days of 'hearings' was just shocking, and that mildly speaking. It was actually RFK Jr. who had to mostly hear what 'they' had to say..
ALso, HUGE issue, WHY is it 'Senate Finance Committee' to determine whether Kennedy’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services????? What the hell finances have to do with HUMAN HEALTH??? Also WHO chose those almost 100% PRO-'vaccines' highly paid by pharma senators out of ~100 others???? Or maybe that wouldn't matter, because they are 'all like that'??
One can literally see how 'The Continuity of government' (COG) works, full power, including the killing of 68 people on the plane, middle in those hearings...