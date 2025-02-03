Sen. Bill Cassidy - pictured above with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - has the key vote on the Senate Finance Committee to determine whether Kennedy’s nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services is reported out favorably by the committee for a vote by the entire Senate.

Cassidy is the only Republican on the Committee who has not committed to voting for Kennedy.

We need to counter the influence of the $672,937 donated to Cassidy by the drugs and health products industries in the last Senate election cycle.

Please take action to persuade Cassidy to vote for Kennedy.

Take Action - Sign the Petition

Click HERE to sign the petition to Sen. Cassidy asking him to vote for Kennedy.

Call Cassidy's office:

Louisiana: (318) 448-7176

Washington DC: (202) 224-5824

Send him a Fax - (318) 448-5175

Comment Politely on Cassidy's social media:

X/Twitter: @SenBillCassidy

Faceook: https://www.facebook.com/SenBillCassidy

We have the possibility for transformative change with Kennedy as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Let’s seize this opportunity 20+ years in the making and do whatever is necessary to see that Kennedy gets confirmed