President-elect Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) is an historic opportunity to root out the deep corruption and flagrant disregard for the health of all Americans, especially children, which defines federal health policy.

Kennedy offers the promise that the chronic disease epidemics afflicting half of American children will finally receive acknowledgment, genuine research, and the prospect for treatment, prevention and better lives for those affected. Perhaps, for the first time ever, the American medical establishment may produce something of use to individuals and families afflicted by autism and other chronic disorders.

Kennedy has fought long and hard for decades, at great personal and professional cost to himself, for serious and honest scientific analysis of the many taboo issues that must never be questioned. We must seize this once in a lifetime possibility of real reform.

Nomination does not guarantee Kennedy gets the job. Kennedy must be confirmed by the US Senate. Well-funded and organized campaigns to block Kennedy’s nomination are already operating by both Democratic and Republican-aligned groups. And the legacy corporate media continues their incessant attacks on Kennedy.

We must take action and make sure our Senators hear from us loudly, clearly, and frequently that we demand Kennedy’s confirmation.

Call Your US Senators.

Please call the offices of your two United States Senators and let them know that you expect them to vote for confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy as the next Secretary of the department of Health and Human Services. Your Senators’ names and contact information should appear below.

CLICK HERE to email messages to your two US Senators asking them to confirm Kennedy.

Kennedy, as the head of HHS, would allow him to blow the lid off the many cover-ups perpetrated by the most powerful health organizations. In the autism world alone we have witnessed so many cover-ups and gaslighting, the hiding of the mercury-autism connection planned at Simpsonwood; the cover-up of the MMR and tripled autism rates among African American boys revealed by the CDC’s Bill Thompson; the open corruption in the Omnibus Autism Proceeding when the feds decided that the Hannah Poling test case only revealed “autism like symptoms” but not autism, as if there is a difference, and dismissed more than 5000 suits in the “vaccine court; the irreproducible and, therefore, bogus Danish autism studies marshaled by fugitive Poul Thorsen that were used to demonstrate no connection between mercury, the MMR and autism. And on and on and on.

Nobody who has paid attention to how the feds have handled vaccine injuries and autism for the past quarter-century, like Kennedy has, was surprised by any of the revelations of lying, self-dealing, corruption, cover-ups, evidence fabrication, law-breaking, and indifference to human cost and suffering displayed at all levels of government and the medical services and products industry in the creation and response to COVID.

Threats of mass resignations and crashing drug company stock prices followed the possibility of Kennedy leading HHS. Moderna, a maker of COVID MRNA-based injections, lost 13% in 24 hours. One can only imagine the number of documents being shredded and hard drives erased at the CDC, NIH, HHS, FDA and other agencies.

Make sure we do not miss this enormous opportunity to change everything. Contact your Senators now.

