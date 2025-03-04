Thank you to our partners at Autism Action Network for turning our 8 questions for Secretary Kennedy into an Action Alert - America take action now!

The recent report of an alleged measles death in Texas has been accompanied by almost no information to allow the public to understand the circumstances that may have led to the child's passing. COVID has taught anyone paying attention that public health authorities routinely misrepresent, omit, fabricate, or simply lie about enormously important facts, and those lies always support the methods advocated by the public health authorities. Deaths caused by gun shot wounds, automobile accidents and chronic diseases were attributed to COVID to amplify the fear needed to justify draconian policies, and to cash-in on substantial federal bonuses offered for COVID deaths. Public health's affinity for lying has led to an enormous collapse in trust in those institutions reflected in poll after poll.

Measles outbreaks have also been used as a pretext in California and New York to justify eliminating parental choice over which vaccines are given to their children, and right now Hawaii Governor Josh Green MD is pushing through a bill at full speed to repeal Hawaii's religious exemption. So skepticism about politically significant public health events is well warranted.

Dr. Henry Ealy, a naturopath in Texas, has reported that the circumstances of the alleged death in Texas are very different than presented by the corporate media, which raises many questions. Autism Action Network's partner, Michael Kane of Teacher's for Choice, has asked the key questions below.

1) Was the child who tragically died in Texas unvaccinated for measles?

2) Was that child given an MMR vaccine in the hospital while running a fever or otherwise ill?

3) Was the child originally admitted to the hospital with an RSV infection and/or pneumonia, as has been widely claimed on social media?

4) Is it true the child who tragically died did not exhibit physical symptoms of measles but was given a PCR test that tested positive for measles?

5) If PCR was the only diagnostic test confirming measles, what was the cycle rate of the positive PCR test?

6) Did this child have any other ailments or health conditions that would make him/her more susceptible or at risk of infectious illness?

7) Was this child suffering from any chronic health condition?

8) Was measles the only cause of death?

The corporate media is ignoring some key facts about measles and the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) shot.

The MMR shot has long been suspected of causing brain damage that is frequently labeled later as autism. Measles has long been known to be a cause of autism, and it has also long been known that a live virus vaccine like the MMR can cause the infection it is supposed to prevent and all the possible symptoms of the disease.

We also know that the CDC's history of research on the MMR as a possible cause of autism has a long sordid history of fraud that has never been properly investigated.

A key study still used to absolve MMR of a causal role in autism was published in 2002 by a team in Denmark the CDC hired to prove vaccines do not cause autism. The study has glaring defects, including the unexplained dividing the children with autism into two groups and calculating the autism rate for each group separately but not as one group. Presto! They can claim there is no significant statistical effect. Troubling questions about this and other studies remain unanswered because the leader of the team, Dr. Poul Thorsen, absconded with millions of CDC dollars. Despite a federal indictment, no effort was ever made to extradite Thorsen from Denmark. Thorsen even published CDC-funded studies after his indictment.

In 2005, the CDC published a paper studying the impact of the age at which the MMR shots were given to children had on autism and claimed there was no effect. But one of the paper's authors, William Thompson, later asserted in 2014 that their results showed a 700% increase in autism among African-American boys who received the MMR at one year as opposed to those who got it at three years or more, and that the research team destroyed the data confirming the association. Then they redesigned the study multiple times until they found a way to make any statistical significance go away. Thompson has official federal whistleblower protection, but his allegations have never been fully investigated.

It is past time for the federal government to launch a full, publicly transparent investigation into Dr. Thompson's allegations, and extradite Poul Thorsen from Denmark, followed by a full investigation of the studies he concocted.

