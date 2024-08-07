URGENT: New York, Robert Kennedy Jr. Needs Your Help in Albany Now!
August 8 & 9 Spread the word!!
Urgent Call to Action!
Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. is being challenged in NY State court concerning Ballot Access. We are asking people to show up
August 8 & 9 Thursday & Friday
Albany State Court: 16 Eagle St Albany NY 12207 on the 4th floor.
Hearing from 9am to 4pm
Come when you can. Wear Kennedy clothes, be prepared to talk to reporters.
This say August 7 & 8 Thursday and Friday.
Did you mean August 8 & 9? Thursday and Friday?
Please fix.
hilton parking is easy walk. most expensive of course