To the Governor Hochul, New York State Education Department (NYSED), Plainedge School District, and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH):

We are calling for fairness, transparency, and due process for the Garcia Family. Guilt by association is not public policy. The kids are vaccinated, they have the proof, and they should be in school.

The Garcia family has faced an unjust ordeal due to uneven enforcement and paperwork issues with their children’s vaccination records. Despite their children being properly vaccinated, their records were declared fraudulent by the NYS DOH without any review, resulting in the 4 year old Olivia, and the 7 year old Anthony being excluded from school. Here are the critical points of concern:

Denial of Due Process:

Despite submitting extensive documentation—text messages, emails, blood tests, and doctor forms—there was no proper review of the family's complete file. The lack of transparency by the DOH in decision-making has denied the children the opportunity for a fair hearing.

Inconsistency in Titer Acceptance:

New York State Schools accept only three types of titers, leaving many valid tests unusable. Despite medical evidence that the children were vaccinated, their tests were dismissed, and the school failed to accommodate these results. One example is the blood work showing lifelong immunity for Polio, yes the DOH and Plainedge School District are requiring the children to be over vaccinated for Polio. How could they have titers if they are unvaccinated?

Violation of Privacy and Unequal Treatment:

The family was subjected to rounds of privacy violations, with their personal health documents being shared with multiple agencies and staff members without consent. This level of scrutiny is not applied equally to other families in the the state, raising concerns about bias and unequal treatment. The family have been happy to provide any evidence requested, yet the DOH refuses to make any individual determination.

State and School Negligence:

NYSDOH allowed the family’s medical provider to administer vaccinations but barred them from entering the records into the official system. They told no one this was happening. The DOH caused the circumstances that has led them to declaring the provider’s records being labeled as “potentially fraudulent” without any appeal process, further harming the family. The DOH admits at least some vaccines were properly administered by Wild Child, and has shown they can make determinations as they did exclude 135 students in NYS, yet the DOH will not make any individual determinations for the Garcia Family.

Impact on the Children:

The failure to accept the children’s vaccination records or blood work, has not only excluded them from their school but now prevents them from attending any school in New York State. These decisions, which impact innocent children, should never have been allowed to escalate to this level.

We ask the Governor, NYSDOH, NYSED and Plainedge School District to ensure that vaccination documentation is handled fairly, with a consistent process that includes:

A full and transparent review of all vaccination records and supporting documents provided by families.

Clear and consistent guidelines on the acceptance of titers and other medical evidence of vaccination.

Protections against privacy violations and unequal treatment in documentation reviews.

A fair and open appeals process for families who face issues with their vaccination records.

Families should not be caught in bureaucratic traps that harm their children’s education and well-being. We urge the Governor, NYSDOH, Plainedge School District and NYSED to act in the best interests of students and prevent these types of situations from happening to any other family in our State.

We ask for your support in calling for these changes.

Please sign this petition to demand fairness and due process for all students and families in New York State.