Status Report: Military Reinstatement

The Trump Administration has officially taken steps to bring justice to the servicemembers who were discharged from the military for taking a stand against COVID mandates. Attorney Davis Younts and Michael Kane update viewers on this process of accountability through reinstatement and backpay for those individuals removed from their positions because of their vaccination status.

