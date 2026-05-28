Only one week till the end of the legislative session in New York, and John Gilmore gives an update on where the bad vaccine bills currently sit.

The bill banning unvaccinated kids from summer camps is currently on Governor Hochul’s desk, but she has not signed it. Three other horrendous bills have not moved in the Senate:

Hep-B mandate to attend college

Mandatory adult vaccine database

Immunity shield for doctors/nurses who give shots not approved by federal government

NATIONAL ACTION ALERT IN COLORADO

Also we discuss a national action alert calling for a bill in Colorado to be vetoed. Colorado Governor Polis has a bill on his desk that would ban unvaccinated children from getting ABA therapy! This insane and cruel bill must not become law!

We call on everyone across the nation - especially those whose children receive ABA therapy - to call Governor Polis and tell him to veto this bill.

Everyone Call : 303-866-2471

Urge Governor Polis to VETO HB26-1425.

You can find more about this action alert on X:

Watch the full episode here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/ny-bill-would-deny-summer-camp-to-unvaccinated--what-is-emrsyndrome/