In the same week that Anthony Fauci plead the fifth over 100 times during a Senate hearing convened by Rand Paul, unvaccinated workers in NYC sent a letter to Mayor Zohran Mamdani demanding dialogue leading to a process to return us back to our jobs.

Fired unvaccinated NYC workers have still not been returned to our jobs. There are a few (very few) exceptions to that, and there are also those who sought new NYC jobs who lost their seniority and pay scale in that process. But for the overwhelming majority of us (thousands!) there has been no justice and no relief. Below is our letter laying out the facts as to why dialogue and a process for our return stalled, and how a solution to this madness is long overdue:

Open Letter To Nyc Mayor Zohran Mamdani From New York Workers For Choice Dated 7 27 2026 370KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

July 27, 2026

Mr. Zohran Kwame Mamdani

Mayor of the City of New York

City Hall: New York, NY 10007

Re: Demand for Dialogue and Action to Rectify the Unjust Firings of Unvaccinated New York Workers

Dear Mayor Mamdani:

The signatories of this letter are a 500+ sampling of New York workers who were unlawfully forced out of our careers and businesses in 2021-2022 under the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, without due process and proper notification. The workers include but are not limited to firefighters, teachers, school administrators, police officers, social workers, therapists, plumbers, sanitation workers, health professionals, members of the judiciary and freelancers.

The COVID-19 shot is a medical product that was not a condition of employment in any of the workers’ contracts. The vaccine mandates were implemented without being voted on by any legislative body, nor were they ratified through the proper collective bargaining processes. Unvaccinated workers were completely denied basic constitutional and labor rights, as well as proper union representation. Many workers were coerced into early retirement with severe financial penalties, were forced to waive labor rights, resigned, returned to work without back pay, lost seniority, were denied unemployment insurance, and were forced to take the COVID-19 shot under duress, resulting in immense emotional and financial distress.

Justice for the unvaccinated has not been served. Logic and reason would have required that upon the COVID-19 vaccine mandate ending in 2023, all affected workers would have been granted relief by reinstating them to service immediately. Yet, that has not happened.

In the New York City Council, there is currently the Let Us Work Resolution (Resolution 5) sponsored by former Councilman Joseph Borelli, calling for the unvaccinated workers to be reinstated. In addition, there is the Let Us Work Act in Albany (Bill A3686) sponsored by Assemblywoman Jaime Williams, requiring reinstatement as well. These Bills have been inexplicably stalled in both chambers of government since early 2024.

On November 5, 2025, the City of New York under former Mayor Eric Adams issued a press release announcing the reinstatement of the fired municipal workers with instructions to reach out to specific email addresses by December 5, 2025. To our knowledge, none of the workers who requested reinstatement have been contacted by the City of New York, Mayor’s Office, Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) or labor unions. Our only indication of your intentions post-mayoral election on this issue is the recent email dated July 20, 2026 by the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) to its affected members via Stella Xu. It reads as follows: “I am writing to follow up on your request for reinstatement after being terminated due to non-compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Please note that there has been no change in the Personnel Rules and Regulations and therefore there is no mechanism that would allow such a reinstatement. We acknowledge this may not have been the answer you wanted, and wish you luck on your future endeavors.”

Workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been awaiting a response to their requests for reinstatement in accordance with former Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement of a “right to return.” We not only deserve the dignity of a formal response across all City agencies; we also deserve one that acknowledges our consistent call for strict scrutiny of the issue at hand, rather than a dismissal of the obvious fact that the reason there is no change in the Personnel Rules and Regulations is that you have failed to follow through on your predecessor’s promise by sending the proposed rule change to the New York State Civil Service Commission for a vote.

On April 23, 2025, while you were engaged in your mayoral campaign, NYPD Lieutenant John Macari made you aware during your appearance on The Finest Unfiltered Podcast that the City of New York had failed to reinstate the unvaccinated workers, with the expectation you would address this issue if elected. In that interview, you acknowledged that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was unfairly implemented on the municipal workers compared to the high-earning athletes and performers who were exempted by Mayor Adams.

On January 15, 2026, at a press conference held in Brooklyn, in which you were present, news outlet Cafecito Break posed a question to your Deputy Mayor for Consumer and Worker Protection, Samuel Levine, regarding the fired unvaccinated “workers who have yet to see their day and their justice.” Mr. Levine responded that, as stated in his remarks, his goal is to expand workers’ due rights to restore dignity to the working people in the City: “We are going to work throughout the year during my tenure and I know the Mayor’s tenure to make New York the most worker friendly city in the United States.” However, we have not been contacted by any City official to explore reinstatement, despite Mr. Levine’s assurance that you and your administration will protect all workers, including the unvaccinated.

On January 19, 2026, at a press conference held in The Bronx, you responded to a question asked by FirstHand Media regarding the delay in reinstating the fired City workers. Although you promised to follow up, six months have passed, and your administration has still failed to do so.

We would like to bring to your attention that our critique thus far is not exclusive to the elected officials that have ignored us but includes the very labor union leaders who have failed to protect us in kind despite our numerous and explicit requests to correct the injustices perpetrated against us by our employers.

On the other hand, we would like you to know that we have been previously engaged in tireless advocacy efforts seeking redress of our grievances, reinstatement and accountability, but our demands for help have fallen on deaf ears. For example: On December 18, 2024, upon learning that the New York City Council had suddenly taken Resolution 5 off the agenda, we sent a letter urging them to bring this Resolution to a vote on December 19, 2024, as scheduled. Instead of voting on Resolution 5, they adopted a different Resolution calling on the New York State Legislature to pass a bill that incentivizes businesses and creates training programs for newly arrived immigrants. This agenda switch was procedurally and ethically inappropriate. On December 30, 2024 and May 13, 2025, we sent letters to the New York State Legislature asking them to vote “Yes” on NYS Assembly Bill A9196-A and its companion Senate Bill S7466-A, calling for the reinstatement of the unvaccinated workers. We are dismayed that none of our lawmakers have had the courtesy to officially respond to our letters. On March 7, 2025, we sent an open letter to Governor Kathy Hochul, calling her out for placing ads in Washington, DC (using taxpayer dollars) offering New York State jobs to fired federal workers, while she was ignoring her own constituents’ pleas to return to the jobs we were fired from. Despite her duty to respond to We The People, Governor Hochul chose to give us no response. On April 14, 2025, we sent an open letter to former Mayor Eric Adams and United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew, asking them to institute a process to bring back the unvaccinated workers. Although our employers, union leaders and legislators are legally obligated to hear and address our grievances, they have failed to even acknowledge receipt of our correspondence requesting relief. Here is a link to all letters that we have written to public officials at all levels of government, as well as to union leaders.

In June 2026, some members of the City Council and you rallied behind Rafael Rubio, an individual who overstayed a tourist visa and did not have permission to work. However, City Council and you have not shown the same compassion and treatment to the fired workers who have devoted our careers to serve the City. This is a clear disregard of your oath of office, and a flagrant disrespect to New York workers.

By your statements and actions, it is evident that you pose as a pro-labor politician. With your assumption of office and your administration’s stated commitment to civil rights and protecting the economic well-being of everyday New Yorkers, we believe there is a vital opportunity here to correct these long-standing wrongs. Therefore, we respectfully request a formal meeting with you and your administration to discuss concrete pathways to rectify these human and civil rights violations in the interest of justice.

In closing, we stand ready to provide comprehensive documentation, testimonies and other evidence to assist your office in understanding the full scope of damages done to New York workers and the community at large by the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. We expect an official response to this letter. We look forward to coordinating the date and time to meet at your earliest convenience.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. In God We Trust!

Respectfully submitted,

Diane Pagen, Social Worker, DOE, 7 years of service

Aura Moody, Social Worker, DOE, 24 years of service

Michael Kane, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Sophy Medina, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

John Macari Jr., Lieutenant, NYPD, 17 years of service

Matt Connor, Trustee, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, FDNY, 19 years of service

Tom Lapolla, Battalion Chief, FDNY, 38 years of service

Brendan Fogarty, Firefighter Captain, FDNY, 20 years of service

Kristen Robillard, Medical Doctor, Ascension Lourdes Hospital, 26 years of service

Amanda Pannenbacker, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 9 years of service

Rosalina Valera, Physician Assistant, Montefiore Medical Center, 15 years of service

Maria Abicca, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Edmund Wallace, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service

Stella Mitchell-Porto, Assistant Principal, DOE, 30 years of service

Vince DeMaria, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years service

George Garvey, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 10 years of service

James Schmitt, Supervisor of Mechanics, NYC Parks, 15 years of service

Christopher Garry, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

O’Brian Pastrana, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service

Craig Collopy, Sergeant SDS, NYPD, 27 years of service

Daphne Halkias, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service

Javier Vasquez, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Debby Hartz, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 29 years of service

Thomas Wiermann, Adjunct Professor, Manhattanville College, 17 years of service

Liz Delgado, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOI, 26 years of service

Audrey Dennis, School Secretary, DOE, 29 years of service

Tim Heaton, Lieutenant, FDNY, 23 years of service

Billy Kozis, Dietetic Technician, The New Jewish Home, 13 years of service

Matthew Keil, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

John Matland, Imaging Technologist, Northwell Health, 15 years of service

Mawuli Olivierre, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service (see more names on the following pages)

Ayesha Shaheed, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service

Evelyn Zapata, Teacher, DOE, 30 years of service

Mary Czado, School Secretary, DOE, 33 years of service

Trina Adams, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 26 years of service

Demetra Platis, Area Manager, DOE, 12 years of service

Gabriel Dalmau, Metal Work Mechanic, DSNY, 4 years of service

Donna Rubino, Doctor of Audiology, NYU Langone, 21 years of service

Senta Fromer, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Joseph Kennedy, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Soraya Sanchez, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Chloe Pashman, Education Director, Bronxdale Tenants League, 10 years of service

Rachel Goodman, Dietician, Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, 14 years of service

Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service

Yseult Beecher, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 22 years of service

Sally Mussafi, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Sean Abell, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 2 years of service

Nicole Broecker, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Robert Banome, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

John De Luca, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Benedict LoParrino, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Jeannette Frazer, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOT, 18 years of service

Janet Thomas, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Rachel Maniscalco, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Lisa Britton, Principal Appellate Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 5 years of service

John Loiacono, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 8 years of service

Maria Houmbavlis, Registered Nurse, Home Care for Lourdes Hospital, 35 years of service

Vincent Defonte, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Takira Poindexter, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 10 years of service

Thomas Libretti, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 4 years of service

Dennis Strk, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Amanda Strk, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Anabelle Matyas, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Juan Lopez, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 16 years of service

Steve Speers, Independent Animator, 20 years of service

Carla Findlay, Teacher, Highland Elementary School, 1 year of service

Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Kim Modzelewski, School Secretary, DOE, 8 years of service

Kathy Lally, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Kristy Jones, Sergeant Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service

Orline Borno, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service

Margherita DeBonis, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Eileen Hagan, Registered Nurse, Northwell Syosset Hospital, 30 years of service

Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Inna Cohen, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Jennette Michael Simo, Communication and Advocacy Worker, UNICEF, 3 years of service

Roxanne Valdez, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Raymond Stefanik, Senior Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service

Annette Backof, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Dulce Williams-Carrero, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Sunil Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Eden Quirk, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 29 years of service

Kiera Sullivan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Elizabeth Figueroa, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Brenda DeLisi-Flynn, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Raquel Ibarrola, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Nicole Cotilletta, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Robert Portas, Senior Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 27 years of service

Phyllis Fadelici, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Rena Gellman, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Rose Maria Barcia, Teacher, DOE 5 years of service

Betziada Cruz, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Jessica Narciso, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Fran Schmitter, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Serina Mendez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Juan Carlos Wahnon, Plumber, NYCDOC, 9 years of service

Kerry Ben-Jacob, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Cindy Corchado, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 8 years of service

Debbie Bertram, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Matthew Ozimek, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 19 years of service

Michelle Martino, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Carola Martinez, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rosa Abreu, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Tracey Porter, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Meagan Velez, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

D’Anna Morgan, Clerical Aide, Northwell Health, 1 year of service

Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Erin DiPasquale, School Psychologist, DOE, 1 year of service

Ingrid Romero, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Jeriann Jaloza, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Horace Dennis, School Aide, DOE, 24 years of service

Dominic Florini, Professional Firefighter, Johnson City Fire Department, 10 years of service

Suzanne Deegan, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Heidy Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Anthony Morgan, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Yvonne Costello, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Anita Quash, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Elizabeth Banone, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Richard Joseph, Paraprofessional, DOE, 7 years of service

Sabrina Casey, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Raydiris Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Amy Hillers, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Elena Chin, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 23 years of service

Christopher Fugelsang, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Carmen Foschino, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Nicole Moore, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Dina Hussien, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

David Dennis, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Eveliz Vazquez, Customer Information Representative, DOE, 10 years of service

Maria Ruscelli, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Maureen Hurley, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Frances DiProssimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Zabdiel Valera, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Amoura Bryan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Rosann Perry, School Secretary, DOE, 10 years of service

Maritza Romero, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Anastasia Christopoulos, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 8 years of service

Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Tavia Trusch, Assistant Principal, DOE, 40 years of service

Kristina Burbes, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Martha Gold, Physical Therapist, DOE, 19 years of service

Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Nathalie Charles, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Tara Palladino, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Brianna Perez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Jessica Amadeo-Guzman, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Angeliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Dawn Klapak, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Michele Garrett, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Michael Benzinger, Police Officer, NYPD, 20 years of service

Joseph Columbia, Firefighter, FDNY, 18 years of Service

Dvora Weinraub, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 21 years of service

Julia Baly, Principal, DOE, 23 years of service

James-Edward Germano, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Conni Calia, School Psychologist, DOE, 20 years of service

Joanie Giammarino, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service

Amanda Donovan, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Jessica Nicchio, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Jennifer Mortensen, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sasha Delgado, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Dianne Baker Pacius, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Carin Rosado, Paramedic, FDNY, 10 years of service

Lorraine Masciarelli, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Matthew Morris, Firefighter, FDNY, 4 years of service

John Sylvester, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Salvatore Maita, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

Yvette Griffith, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Frank Calamanco, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 17 years of service

Stella Jack, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Melanie Smith, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Angeles De La Rosa, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Gene Adamowicz, Physical/Occupational Therapist, Peconic Bay Medical, 11 years of service

Ricardo Alexander, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Sean Fitzgerald, Lieutenant, FDNY, 17 years of service

Josephine Mazzara, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Laura Salamone, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service

Maria Vicari, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Maria Isabel Ramirez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Eve Shire, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Corrine Lynch, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jean Jean, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Lisa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service

Henry Wynn, Plumber, DOE, 4 years of service

Rita Flores, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Stacy Ulahel, School Secretary, DOE, 11 years of service

Dorca Iris Genao, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 8 years of service

Brian Smith, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Dennis Harrison, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service

Chelise Plenty, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 18 years of service

Steven Stone, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 30 years of service

Mitchum Greene, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Paul Schweit, Firefighter, FDNY, 10 years of service

Anthony Figueroa, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 8 years of service

Crystal Salas, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Michele Lawton, Chief Physician Assistant, Northwell Health, 27 years of service

Joseph Starna, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Yaditza Rodriguez, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Lisa Medina, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Stephen Jones, Court Officer, NYS Unified Courts System, 6 years of service

Paige Gepes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Jude Pierre, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Ramona Sav Nolan, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Francine Benitez, School Secretary, DOE, 12 years of service

Damaris Monserrate, Educational Assistant, DOE, 10 years of service

Ayellet Moas, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

James Hoffman, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Patricia Buccellato, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 3 years of service

Alexandria Ziraschi, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Ayse Ustares, Social Worker, DOE, 21 years of service

Bonnie Tortora, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Tammy Hoover, Registered Nurse, United Health Services Hospital, 20 years of service

Joseph DePaola, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Angela Velez, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 19 years of service

Maria Haralampopoulos, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Maria Arcodia, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Patricia Catoire, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Travis Carter, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Maria Wohlers, Kitchen School Lunch Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Adrianne Urzia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Carolyn Grimando, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Jamie Hawley, Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service

Michellene Barrett, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Joelle McCartney, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Lauren Toscano, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Tiffany Vesterman, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Krista O’Dea, Rescue Paramedic, FDNY, 17 years of service

Judy Wright, Ultrasound Technologist, Ascension Lourdes Binghamton, 30 years of service

Michelle Alleyne, Sergeant Public Safety, CUNY, 24 years of service

Stella Finchum, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Latanya Collins, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Wendy Trudo, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service

Catherine Morgan-Velez, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Tatiana Bonilla, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Deborah Santiago, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Kennia Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sarah Wiesel, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Michael Dailey, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Lorraine Rodriguez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service

Terry Audate, Social Worker, DOE, 10 years of service

Chalanda Walker, Literacy Coach, DOE, 14 years of service

Felicia Hagan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Christina Roeder, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Natasha Henry, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Kevin Thayne, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Christine O’Reilly, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Michelle Manno, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Diane Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Deborah Rothschild, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 27 years of service

Nancy Wallace, Licensed Practical Nurse, Sunrise Assisted Living, 24 years of service

Jacqueline Brown Mayo, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 18 years of service

Kevin Magee, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Maria Mantilla, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 6 years of service

Mariana Argyros, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Christine Gross, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

AnaMarie Medina, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Stephanie Dailey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 23 years of service

Caroline Romero, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Jessica Csepku, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Briana Moskowitz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Barbara Presvelis, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Adrienne Asencio, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 10 years of service

Ora Burke, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Alissa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 3 years of service

Christine Arce, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Stephanie DiCapua, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Meredith Pratt, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 19 years of service

Luz Cruz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 25 years of service

Paula Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Monica Martin, School Nurse, DOE, 10 years of service

Karen Bianchi, Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 9 years of service

Frank Beghin, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Rosemary Davis, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Maria Bookas, School Counselor, DOE, 18 years of service

Leah Kukla, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Dina Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Ivone Angola, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 4 years of service

Remo Dello Loio, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Jack Wei Lin, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 14 years of service

Sylvia Valentin, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Nery Morales, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Yenni Morgan, Clinical Assistant, Stony Brook Medicine, 2 years of service

Michelle Hyatt, Teacher, DOE, 1 year of service

Paulina Makis, School Aide, DOE, 7 years of service

Paul Argento, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Brian MacConnell, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Caroline D’Ambrosio, Registered Nurse, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, 4 years of service

Betsaida Valez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 14 years of service

Cassandra Ynocencio, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Arthur Roldan, Police Officer, NYPD, 19 years of service

Monephia Thompson, Clerical Worker, DOE, 3 years of service

Melomy Johnson, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service

Angela Morley, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Ekaterina Udina, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Donna Noyce, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 16 years of service

Oscar Bravo, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Kristina Bako, Clerical Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 6 years of service

Jennifer LaBarbera, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Ageliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Daniel Graham, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Alexandra Kalaitzidis, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Jaime Gibbs, Inpatient Medical Coder, Northwell Health, 3 years of service

Marc Robinson, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service

Cynthia Arvelo, Registered Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service

Roxalana Jordan, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 6 years of service

Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Linda Jean-Louis, Supervisor Level I, NYCHRA, 21 years of service

Steven Clifford, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service

Noelle Florio, Teacher, William Floyd Union Free School District, 22 years of service

Adam Waldman, Business Analyst, JP Morgan, 12 years of service

Emilio Edwards, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service

AnnaRose Carpenito, Ultrasound Technologist, NYCHHC, 26 years of service

Louis Luciano, Clinical/Administrator, Epilepsy Foundation, 9 months of service

Carlos Cabezas, Health Navigator, Urban Health Plan, 9 years of service

Leticia Edghill, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Patricia DeCarlo, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Gisele Rentas, Administration Coordinator, Good Shepherd Services, 2 years of service

Chris Kalaitzidis, Food Service Worker, DOE, 17 years of service

Donna Marti, Direct Support Professional, Help On The Way, 3 years of service

Herendra Pereyra, Teacher, DOE, 16 year of service

Katherine Wynn, Associate Director of Client Engagement, DentaQuest, 6 years of service

Kensha Casimir, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Israel Marti Jr., Science Lab Worker, GoodTemps, 1 year of service

Shawn Olivo, Censored Musician, Self-Employed, 10 years of service

David Burgos, Police Officer, NYPD, 16 years of service

Aqila Norris, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Maryann Massaci, Nurse Practitioner, St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, 10 years of service

Anna Vailas, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sharlene Jackson, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Private Practice, 14 years of service

Dion Powell, Consultant, IAMA CleinBuerger, 2 years of service

Melissa Trama, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 10 years of service

Barbara Coakley, School Aide, DOE, 33 years of service

Ricardo Ruiz Jr., Custodian, NYPD, 14 years of service

Andrea Tichio, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Veronica Tobjy, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Sara Coombs-Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Joy Amanda: all rights reserved, without prejudice, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Jeremy Ramos, Detective, NYPD, 16 years of service

Kathleen Wallace, Esthetician, Wave Wellness, 19 years of service

Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Edmund Lee, NYC’s #1 Street Activist, DJelf7, 30 years of service

Johanna Ulloa, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Marianna Ciaccia-Liss, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Marlon Bethel, Detective, NYPD, 15 years of service

Margaret Florini, Medical Laboratory Scientist, Ascension Health, 6 years of service

Dahlia Mendoza, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service

Iris Moore, Medical Coder, NYU Langone Medical Center, 31 years of service

Maria Cardona, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 17 years of service

Angelo Petraglia, Senior Threat Analyst, DOITT/NYC Cyber Command, 5 years of service

Victor Gomez, Deputy Chief Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Cely Decolongon, Sergeant, NYPD, 19 years of service

Lisa Schumacher, Empathy Trainer, NYCHHC, 8 years of service

Chaim Gertman, Computer Service Technician, DOE, 22 years of service

Joseph Forgione, Superintendent, SDNY, 22 years of service

RoseAnna Silvestri-Incantalupo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service

Alejandra Casado, Teacher, DOE, 4 years of service

Maria Forgione, School Secretary, DOE, 17 years of service

Erin Maccheroni, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Ivan Santana, Proofreader, Davis Polk, 2 years of service

Olivia Vosilla, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Amanda Tulier, Registered Nurse, Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital, 9 years of service

Tayler Thompson, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 8 years of service

Craig Smith, Bus Operator, MTA, 31 years of service

John Olley, Communications Technician, AT&T, 3 years of service

Brittany Velazquez, Assistant Principal, DOE, 10 years of service

Nicoletta Masullo, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Howard Bellingham, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 17 years of service

Jacquelin Reyes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 22 years of service

Genene Tosto, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Terri Bligen, Endoscopy Technician, Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens, 32 years of service

Amie Wales, Registered Nurse, Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, 20 years of service

Alma Guerrero, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 15 years of service

AnneMarie Hickey, SDS Medical Coder, NYU Langone, 7 years of service

Samantha Siano, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Heidi Youn, School Counselor, DOE, 6 years of service

Ronette Savoth, Paraprofessional, DOE, 19 years of service

Henrietta Dudas, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Victoria Arrigo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Andra Telesford, Registered Nurse, Horizon Healthcare, 5 years of service

Rafael Adrian Toro, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Sandra Wayne, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Diane Capezza, Psychotherapist, Jamaica Hospital, 23 years of service

Athena Clarke, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Carmen Rodriguez, FGP Sec II-Intake/Sched, NYU Medical Center, 9 years of service

Matt O’Leary, eDiscovery Manager, NYCDOI, 5 years of service

Laurianne Timko, Senior Ultrasound Technician, NYU Medical Center, 22 years of service

Lucille Cravotta, Senior Court Reporter, NYS Supreme Court, 22 years of service

Rey Cortez, Network Service Technician, NYC Office of Labor Relations, 20 years of service

Samuel Belhomme, Pharmacy Technician, NYU Langone Medical Center, 3 years of service

Rosangel and Alex Perez, Podcasters, Indie Media Arts & Entertainment, 13 years of service

Esperanza Castro, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service

Alma Guerrero, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 15 years of service

Florangela Mendez, Stroke Unit Clerk, Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens, 22 years of service

William Hotaling, MRI Technologist, Guthrie (at the time Lourdes Hospital), 4 months of service

Wendy Frey, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 10 years of service

Kayla McMillen, Phlebotomist, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 7 years of service

Jatnna Bobadilla, Associate Confidential Investigator, NYCHHC, 10 years of service

Edward Bender, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida-Health Buffalo Hospital, 2 years of service

Patti Smith, Executive Assistant, United Health Services, 16 years of service

Sara Pedro, Registered Nurse, Northwell/Lenox Hill/Mt. Sinai Morningside, 16 years of service

Megan Turner, Registered Nurse, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital-Binghamton, 10 years of service

Susan Walker, Occupational Therapist, Marquis Home Care, 4 years of service

Deb Dempsey, Physical Therapist, Marquis Home Care, 4 years of service

Melanie Weiss, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 20 years of service

Robert Prawel, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 8 years of service

Stephanie DeJohn, Registered Nurse, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 14 years of service

Renee Eckam, Radiologic Technologist, Kaleida Health-Buffalo Hospital, 2 years of service

Amanda McCarthy, Registered Nurse, Northern Dutchess Hospital, 7 years of service

Theresa Godfroy, Self-Employed Landlord, 10 years of services

Janet Kalten, Registered Nurse, NYU Long Island, 30 years of service

Bethany Freeman, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Cr., 9 years of service

Jennifer Mason, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Jolene Ebert, Radiologic Technologist, Roswell Park/Buffalo Hospital, 10 years of service

Kristina Adams, Speech and Language Pathologist, United Health Services, 15 years of service

Karen Hellmann, Registered Nurse, United Health Services, 18 years of service

Calene Gennett, Registered Nurse, Susquehanna Anesthesia Affiliates, 15 years of service

Xandora Palmisano, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 10 years of service

Victoria Russo, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Wendy Cooper, Registered Nurse, Roswell Park Cancer Center, 18 years of service

Michael DellaRocca, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Sara Baxter, Registered Nurse, The Guthrie Clinic, 19 years of service

Kelly Dixon, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Yvette DeLuise, Registered Nurse, Binghamton General Hospital, 3 years of service

Esfir Viti, Licensed Practical Nurse, St. Luke’s Home New Hartford, 6 years of service

Kathleen Christy, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 19 years of service

Raina Thorsen, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 16 years of service

Rosemarie Harrington, Surgical Technologies, NYU Medical Center, 17 years of service

Jessica Schacor-Bennett, Workers Compensation Liaison, NYC Parks, 11 years of service

Timothy Collins, IT Programmer, Health Research Inc/Roswell Park Cancer, 15 years of service

Tara McCarthy, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Michele Woodward, Chief Physician Assistant, Northwell’s SI Hospital, 27 years of service

Karen Cronin, Nursing Assistant, Huntington Hospital, 23 years of service

Danny Hulkower, Sanitation Worker, SDNY, 6 years of service

Marisol Ventrice, Medical Assistant, Northwell Health-Staten Island, 20 years of service

Irina Abramov, Medical Office Representative, Northwell Health, 20 years of service

Melanie Bamberger, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Peconic Bay Medical, 7 years of service

Lauren Raiolo, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Adriana Scalici, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 3 years of service

Renee Butler, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Amarfi Martinez, EVS Supervisor, Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, 11 years of service

Jennifer Bailey, School Safety Agent, NYPD, 17 years of service

Megan Fontaine, Registered Nurse, United Health Services, 12 years of service

Andrea Fox, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Mia Torres, CT Supervisor, Mather Hospital Northwell Health, 4 years of service

Nicole Cintron-Dominguez, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Veronica Newton, Registered Nurse, Northwell- Flexstaff, 4 years of service

Shivan Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Karen La Rosa, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 30 years of service

Katy Walker Mejia, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Angela Bastone-Pergola, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 19 years of service

Patricia MacDonald, Nurse Practitioner, Northwell Health, 15 years of service

Nilberk Kurt, Registrar/Clerk, Staten Island University Hospital, 4 years of service

Christina DellaRocca, Teacher, 8 years of service

Maria Pimentel, Medical Assistant, NYU Langone, 16 years of service

Joy Altrui, Registered Nurse, North Shore University Hospital, 15 years of service

Eugenia Chavez, Teacher, NYCEE, 5 years of service

Julia Shaw, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 14 years of service

Irene Phillips, Social Worker, NYS Office of Mental Health-Queens, 14 years of service

Kelly Davey, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Bob Rettino, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Courtney Venafro, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Nadira Mahabir, Social Worker, Northwell Health, 3 years of service

Charlotte Baysac, Registered Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service

Dawn Spahn, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Jennifer Bardalamas, Medical Coder, United Health Services-Binghamton, 7 years of service

Angela SanFilippo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service

Alison Corley-Dubose, Senior Physician Assistant, LIJ Hospital, 15 years of service

Elaine Janak, Registered Nurse, Oishei Children’s Hospital-Buffalo, 37 years of service

Anna Ioffe, Community Assistant, NYCCHR, 4 years of service

Dan Settoducato, Corrections Officer, NYCDOC, 8 years of service

Kathleen Nasnar, Registered Nurse, University of Vermont Health Network, 36 years of service

John Clarke, Gardener, NYC Parks, 18 years of service

Dane Bath, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service

Elvia Mejia, Stagehand, Peloton Studios, 4 years of service

Andrea Ramsey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service

Marianne Bryant, Mammogram Coordinator, NYU Langone, 7 years of service

Sarah Haseney, Nurse Practitioner, Northwell Health, 12 years of service

Judy Stamos, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 12 years of service

Denise Vitale, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Tom Wiermann, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Anna Marie Restaino, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Marie Mosley, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 22 years of service

Aaron Bennett, Program Coordinator, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 13 years of service

Melissa Saravia Shumilin, Teacher, DOE, 4 years of service

April Tymecki, Registered Nurse, NYU Langone Hospital, 18 years of service

Rachel Hodge, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Bing Hui, Medical Interpreter, NYU Langone Hospital, 7 years of service

Sabrina Ross, Certified Medical Assistant, Hudson Headwaters Health, 30 years of service

Kimberly Meleski, Reg. Diagnostic Cardiac Sonographer, K & A Radiologic, 39 years of service

Scott Kobziewicz, Home Health Care Physical Therapist, VNS, 34 years of service

Kevin Nathaniel, Musician, Spirit Drummers, 40 years of service

Danielle Lewis, Radiation Therapist, United Health Services, 18 years of service

Genevieve Cortese, Nursing Assistant/Nursing Student, 2 years of service

Emily Bunker, Registered Nurse, United Health Services, 7 years of service

Jillian Cullinane, Registered Nurse, Montefiore Medical Center-Bronx, 8 years of service

Ronda Baer, Coding Support Specialist, United Health Services, 20 years of service

Lori Velluzzi, Paraprofessional, DOE, 9 years of service

Immacolata Giocoli-Beaman, School Aide, DOE, 2 years of service

Tatyana Yevsin, Physical Therapist Assistant, United Methodist Home, 20 years of service

Sarah Marino, Paraprofessional, 8 years of service

Kathleen Comack, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service

Lauren Danchak, Physician Assistant, Northwell Health/LIJ Valley Stream, 9 years of service

Gizeht Benitez, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Michelle Melendez, Registered Nurse, Syosset Hospital/Northwell, 20 years of service

Annette Brown, Math Coach, DOE, 23 years of service

Margaret Roff, Registered Nurse, Northwell Health, 15 years

Aretha Simmons, Administrative Staff Analyst, NYCDCAS, 17 years of service

Donna Aliperti, Registered Nurse, Good Samaritan Medical Center, 30 years of service

Stephon Bynoe, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Francine Bassett, Licensed Practical Nurse, Saratoga Hospital, 13 years of service

Richard Velluzzi, Steamfitter, NYCDOT, 34 years of service

Kellie Bilow, Registered Nurse, UVM/Elizabethtown Community Hospital, 27 years of service

Carlos Contreras, SAPIS Counselor, DOE, 20 years of service

Frankie Cruz, Police Officer, NYPD, 17 years of service

Hasan Bakr, Musician, Spirit Drummers, 40 years of service

Tiqvah Terroade, English Tutor, Community Center, 10 years of service

Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Mirna Clerie, Physician Assistant, Northwell Health Monter Cancer Center, 1 year of service

Steven Evans, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Migdalia Leon, Sub-Paraprofessional, DOE, 14 years of service

Karin Bogart, Dental Hygienist, Private Practice, 25 years of service

Chaka Phaire, Social Worker, DOE, 20 years of service

Marc Rosiello, Paraprofessional, DOE, 21 years of service

Abigail Garcia, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service

Brandee Treadwell, Radiation Therapist, United Health Services, 9 years of service

Robert Rettino, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

and many thousands more New York workers too numerous to list here.

Cc: New York City Council

Department of Citywide Administrative Services

New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection

New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

New York City Commission on Human Rights

Office of the New York City Comptroller

New York State Legislature

New York State Civil Service Commission

Governor of the State of New York

New York State Attorney General

New York State Department of Health

New York State Division of Human Rights

Office of the New York State Comptroller

New York State Public Employment Relations Board

National Labor Relations Board

United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Office for Civil Rights

Leaders of the Labor Unions

New York Teachers for Choice

Bravest for Choice

Educators for Freedom

Cops 4 Freedom

Strongest for Freedom

The Finest Unfiltered

Medical Professionals for Informed Consent

Court Workers for Choice

Respectfully written and submitted upon consent from the above-named workers by: