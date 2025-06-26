This is the most dangerous court precedent in New York to date for fired unvaccinated NYC workers. I interview attorney Christina Martinez and firefighter Brian Smith.

Brian is a firefighter with BRAVEST FOR CHOICE whose religious exemption to vaccination was denied during COVID. He sued and won in court!

However the 2nd Department (state appeals court) has just overturned his victory and in doing so they set a horrendous precedent that completely violates NYC Human Rights Law.

This is a must watch for any impacted NYC worker.

The corruption of the New York courts continues to reveal the necessity of a federal solution to the obscene discrimination that has been perpetrated against unvaccinated New Yorkers.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/unvaxxed-firefighter-court-victory-overturned-on-appeal/