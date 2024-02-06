Join us at City Hall in NYC on February 8th - LET US WORK!!! - get all info here

Michael Kane interviews Matt Connor of Bravest for Choice and John Gilmore of Autism Action Network

Years after the onset of the COVID pandemic, many individuals who refused to comply with mandates remain jobless. In New York and cities across the country, teachers, firefighters, cops, nurses and and others have sought legal action for these policies which resulted in loss of their careers. Now they are seeking legislative change.

