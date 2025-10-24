Photo courtesy of KOZI-19

No fired unvaccinated NYC worker is surprised to see Mayor Eric Adams endorse Andrew Cuomo to be the next mayor. The endorsement came right after Cuomo and Adams were seen publicly courtside at a Knicks game in Madison Square Garden (picture altered above).

Both of these men had horrendous policies during and after the COVID crisis. Let’s review their disgraceful records so you will understand why medical freedom voters in NYC are voting for Curtis Sliwa to be our next mayor.

Andrew Cuomo’s COVID Tyranny

Andrew Cuomo locked down all of New York State.

Cuomo forced all (small) businesses to be closed during COVID.

This led to one of the largest transfers of wealth from the working class to billionaires in human history.

Cuomo and his health department supported a failed policy of ventilating nearly everyone hospitalized with COVID which had a 90% death rate.

Cuomo called for all New York Schools to be closed.

Cuomo called for vaccine mandates on all workers in New York.

Cuomo started a vaccine mandate for all medical professionals in New York.

Cuomo couldn’t put in place these vaccine mandates only because he was forced to resign in disgrace over killing 15,000 nursing home residents with his COVID protocols, and for credible sexual harassment allegations.

Today Cuomo will not talk to fired unvaccinated workers, and he will not reinstate or compensate fired unvaccinated workers.

When I was able to speak to high-ranking members of Cuomo’s legal support team, and pitch reinstate and compensate to them, there was no response from anyone. Cuomo will never, ever, reinstate nor compensate nor support in any way the unvaccinated in NYC.

In 2019 as Governor, Andrew Cuomo was the architect of repealing the religious exemption to vaccination in one day on June 13, 2019, bypassing democratic norms in Albany, NY. This banned all unvaccinated children from all schools public and private, and this happened long before anyone heard of “COVID-19.”

Andrew Cuomo is a proud puppet of Big Pharma.

MOST IMPORTANTLY: Cuomo recently said another pandemic is definitely going to come and we know he will enforce Draconian measures once again if he becomes Mayor of NYC - just like Bill de Blasio and Eric Adams before him.

Eric Adams COVID Tyranny

Eric Adams lied in the Democratic Primary of 2021 when he publicly said he would not mandate teachers to get the COVID shot.

Right after he won the primary Adams flip-flopped in support of forced vaccination of city workers. Adams kept in place all of Mayor de Blasio’s tyrannical vaccine mandates.

His Republican challenger in that race, Curtis Sliwa, said he would end the mandates as well as reinstate and compensate unvaccinated workers.

Eric Adams fired me, and thousands of unvaccinated workers.

Adams was the architect of a vaccine carve out that allowed athletes and performers to work in NYC unvaccinated, but not teachers, firefighters, cops, sanitation workers or other public employees.

This meant strippers were allowed to work in NYC unvaccinated, but not essential workers.

Eric Adams kept the vaccine mandate in place for all city workers until February of 2023.

Adams only ended the mandate on the eve of a major 2nd Circuit federal court hearing in a lawsuit backed by Children’s Health Defense, and he did so only for strategic legal purposes.

Eric Adams is still fighting fired unvaccinated workers in court - still today in October of 2025.

Minority Leader Joann Ariola negotiated with Eric Adams in good faith for a full year behind the scenes to reinstate and compensate fired unvaccinated workers. Adams repeatedly told her, “Don’t worry, I have a plan.” This was a complete and utter lie, which was actually his plan the entire time - to lie behind the scenes and never do anything for the unvaccinated.

We congratulate the COVID Tyrant Andrew Cuomo on getting the endorsement of his fellow COVID Tyrant Eric Adams. Two peas in a pod who truly deserve one another.