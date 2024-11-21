WHO: NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE

WHAT: Giving away free turkey’s to unvaccinated NYC workers who were fired for declining the COVID shot. To get a turkey, please email: TeachersforChoice@Substack.com

WHEN: November 25, 2024, 12 noon

WHERE: In front of 410 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY

WHY: Because elected officials are stopping unvaccinated workers from getting back to their jobs

[Press Release]

Free turkeys will be given out to unvaccinated NYC workers who were fired for declining the COVID shot on November 25 at noon in Brooklyn, NY. The giveaway is going to be happening in front of City Councilman Lincoln Restler's office because he is currently standing in the way of a resolution in City Hall that would help these workers find a path back to the jobs they lost.

"The vaccine mandate made me homeless," said Alfonso Ventura from Manhattan. Ventura is an immigrant who worked as an aide in a school cafeteria but was fired for not getting the COVID shot. That led to him losing his home and ending up in the shelter system. He testified to City Council back in June of this year about his desperate situation, at times visibly holding back tears.

Resolution 5 has been introduced in City Council calling for all fired unvaccinated workers to be reinstated to their jobs. But Councilman Restler is effectively preventing the resolution from being voted on. At one point Restler said the resolution called for backpay to be given to these workers, but that is not the case. There is no mention of backpay in the resolution.

Recently constituents of Restler’s wrote to him asking to reconsider and support Resolution 5, but he replied by saying he supports "the current process" for people to be rehired.

"There is no process to get your job back," said Michael Kane, founder of Teachers for Choice. "Councilwoman Joann Ariola has made this point time and time again publicly on the floor of City Council. Some fired workers got their jobs back, but most didn't. Some had to sign a legal waiver to get their job back, yet others didn't have to sign a waiver. There is no ‘process’ to speak of.”

“It is complete chaos and entirely unfair. Lincoln Restler doesn't have any financial problems. He's the son of a rich father, Peter Restler, who owns a private equity firm. Yet he has no problem denying working class people the right to work. These are people of all backgrounds, races, and nationalities. It's pretty disgusting."

The turkey give-away is supported by NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE, an organization of firefighters, cops, teachers, sanitation workers, court workers, medical professionals and more who are opposed to medical mandates to access employment and society.

