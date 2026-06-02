Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3h

that's strange, since this is kind of in contradiction to that exec order:

"In a stunning reversal the Department of Justice under President Trump has filed a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to deny review in John Doe et al. v. Kathy Hochul, No. 24-1015. The case involves former New York healthcare workers fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccination on religious grounds under the state’s now-repealed Section 2.61 mandate, which allowed medical exemptions but barred religious ones."

that's from:

https://jeffereyjaxen.substack.com/p/trump-administrations-doj-filing

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
7h

Many playing both sides.

https://gemmaodoherty.substack.com/p/anti-vax-hero-dr-mccullough-promotes

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