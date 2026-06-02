Trump’s New Executive Order and the Vaccine Choice Vote
Michael Kane interviews Jeffrey Tucker of Brownstone Institute
Phenomenal conversation: must watch interview!
Trump’s New Executive Order and the Vaccine Choice Vote
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/trumps-new-eo-and-the-vaccine-choice-vote--cancer--metabolic-disease/
that's strange, since this is kind of in contradiction to that exec order:
"In a stunning reversal the Department of Justice under President Trump has filed a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to deny review in John Doe et al. v. Kathy Hochul, No. 24-1015. The case involves former New York healthcare workers fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccination on religious grounds under the state’s now-repealed Section 2.61 mandate, which allowed medical exemptions but barred religious ones."
that's from:
https://jeffereyjaxen.substack.com/p/trump-administrations-doj-filing
Many playing both sides.
https://gemmaodoherty.substack.com/p/anti-vax-hero-dr-mccullough-promotes