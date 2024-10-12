No matter where you live, if you can get to Pennsylvania before the election on November 5th to get out the vote for Trump, we will get your expenses covered plus a $150 stipend from American Values 2024.

Register for our ZOOM CALL Sunday, October 13, 7pm ET to get all information on how you can help get Trump elected and Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

Register at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArcOGqpzIsH9cMGS8vUKhmdWAfncG1DXxg

American Values 2024 is launching this Get Out The Vote campaign in partnership with the Mighty American Strikeforce, who has operations in every swing state. Together, we will teach you, train you, protect you, transport you and fund you to go to PA, knock on doors of friendly voters and make sure they get to the polls this November 5th.

Michael Kane, John Gilmore and Rita Palma will run the ZOOM TRAINING SESSION this Sunday, October 13, at 7pm ET to explain and answer all your questions. Everyone should come to this training.

