On Tuesday, July 23 at 11:30 am ET, I will be having a conversation with Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond discussing his in-depth research into what happened on July 13 in Pennsylvania and the ongoing cover-up surrounding the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.

The X Spaces will be hosted by Rosangel Perez of Cafecito Break. You need an X account to listen to this conversation. Link below 👇

Set a reminder and join the conversation here 👇

https://x.com/i/spaces/1lDxLldXnbkxm