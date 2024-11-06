It was fantastic to be with a crew of medical freedom warriors celebrating Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s victory in West Palm Beach last night. After hearing Kennedy speak to us I am more convinced than ever that Trump will live up to his promises to let Kennedy “run wild” in the federal health agencies to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

Kennedy told us he spent an entire day on Trump's plane very recently where they spoke about these issues for hours. Kennedy said at one point he had to tell Trump, “You can't say that Mr. President” to which Trump said “I don't care,” indicating he has some very strong positions on medical freedom.

Everyone knows Kennedy delivered this victory to Trump. Everyone! To have watched Trump catapult Kennedy to the front of the campaign over the past month cannot be denied. Trump himself recognized Kennedy in his acceptance speech. It’s clear to me Kennedy essentially delivered Joe Rogan's endorsement that went out to tens of millions of subscribers on the evening before the election!

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE looks forward to what will be possible in the years ahead of us. It is not going to be simple, easy, nor guaranteed. Our community will have a lot of serious work ahead of us to get Kennedy’s agenda implemented on the federal level.

This is a new day for Medical Freedom in America!

Sage Steele w/ Michael Kane

Del Bigtree w/ Michael Kane

Tony Lyons, Candace McDonald, Mark Gorton

Mary Holland w/ Michael Kane

Sayer Ji w/ Michael Kane

Jimmy Levy and Del Bigtree

Aaaron Siri w/ Michael Kane

Kyle Warner w/ Michael Kane

Dr. Brian Hooker and Dick Russell

Dr. Robert Malone w/ Michael Kane