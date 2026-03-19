Register for the Zoom Here

Rally 10 am, North Concourse, Empire State Plaza

Tickets below for

Buses from NYC and Long Island

Join John Gilmore of Autism Action Network, Michael Kane of Children’s Health Defense, Rita Palma of Education for All and others to learn what the latest situation in Albany and what you need to do before March 24, Vaccine Rights Advocacy Day/Justice for the Vaccine Injured

What you need to do before 3/24:

Make appointments to see your State Senator and Assemblymember. Meeting with a staff member is acceptable. Your State Senator and Assemblymember’s contact information should appear below:

Senator Toby Stavisky (D-NY-011)

(518) 455-3461 (Capitol)



Assemblymember David Weprin (D-NY-024)

(518) 455-5806 (Capitol)

Or look them up here:

nyassembly.gov/mem/search/ and nysenate.gov/find-my-senato

For those affected by vaccine injury:

Write a letter describing you or your loved one’s vaccine injury. Include a picture of the injured person (if you wish.)

Make 10 copies and deliver them to the decisionmakers. We will provide you the addresses at the rally.

We have blocked every bad vaccine-related bill floated in Albany for the past 6 years.

How? We fight hard and SHOW UP in Albany. It is time to do it again!

SPEAKERS

Many speakers who have suffered vaccine injury

Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense,

Tony Lyons, MAHA Action

Naomi Wolf, DailyClout.io

Jimmy Wagner, Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club

Debra Sheldon, MAHA Institute

Sujata Gibson, Children’s Health Defense

Rita Palma, Education for All

· Michael Kane, Teachers for Choice

John Gilmore, Autism Action Network

More to come

VACCINE INJURY IS REAL

Many people and legislators do not want to recognize that vaccine injury is real, it is common, and growing rapidly. Consequently, individuals must be able to make vaccine decisions for themselves, and parents for their minor children without coercion.

STOP:

Hochul’s vaccine power grab

The vaccine cartel’s attempt to block reform

Pretending vaccines are safe for everybody

Mandates

RESTORE

Religious exemption to attend school

Doctors’ right to give medical exemptions

Our right to sue for vaccine injuries

Directions to Albany: Driving directions here: Directions and Maps | New York State Assembly From the North Take I-87 South (Northway) to I-90 East (Exit 1E). Take I-90 East to 787 South (Exit 6A). Take 787 South to Exit 3A for the Empire State Plaza. From the South Take I-87 North (NYS Thruway) to Exit 23. Follow signs for 787 North toward downtown Albany. Take Exit 3 for the Empire State Plaza. From the East Take I-90 West to Exit B1. Continue on I-90 West toward 787 South. Take 787 South to Exit 3A for the Empire State Plaza. From the West Take I-90 East (NYS Thruway) to Exit 24 for Albany. Continue on I-90 East to 787 South (Exit 6A). Take 787 South to Exit 3A for the Empire State Plaza. Get to the Visitor Parking Lot (V-Lot) From I-787: The Empire State Plaza Exit ramp leads directly to the underground Visitor’s Parking Lot on the right as you drive beneath the Plaza. From downtown Albany: Use Grand Street (via Madison Avenue) or Market Street (via South Pearl Street). Once you have arrived at the Empire State Plaza, take an elevator to the Concourse Level and follow signs to your destination.

How to get to the North Concourse of the Empire State Plaza