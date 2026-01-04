Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Milner's avatar
Julie Milner
2d

Excellent Webinar! Coincidentally, I’ve been working with a State Senate candidate (Democrat) to draft a medical freedom bill but I’m going to look at the ones you guys posted to make sure I cover all the bases. He was in attendance too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Kane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture