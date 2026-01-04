WATCH ZOOM NOW - NY Needs Religious Exemptions Back NOW!
New York's Jewish Community Continues to be Targeted. Join tonight, January 4 Zoom at 8pm to Learn More
Watch Zoom from January 4 here:
https://us06web.zoom.us/rec/share/C-P4yRokeu7D-_dYOy7mpgDeyOcbUCxkDXV5flVC6oeFRWmXT-OgUP879c1kUEPP.iUa40F_X9CyR4IjB
Passcode: d9wFI&.G
Speakers Include:
Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
Michael Kane, CHD & Teachers for Choice
Rabbi Moishe Kahan
Brucha Weisberger
John Gilmore, Autism Action Network
More TBA
Topic: Restoring vaccine exemptions in New York
***
In 2019 NEW YORK became one of only 5 states that do not allow religious exemptions from vaccine mandates to attend school. Almost 30,000 children were expelled within 2 weeks. And New York state has made medical exemptions almost impossible to get. There has been intense discrimination against the Jewish community in this regard which continues still till today. This repression must end!
Learn what you can do to protect your family and fight back!
THE NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IS:
Pretending they know better than parents and 45 states
Violating New York and US law
Depriving New Yorkers of our rights
Endangering the health of medically fragile students
Revoking longstanding medical exemptions
Pending bills would restore the religious exemption (A1358/S266) And allow physicians to issue medical exemptions without interference from bureaucrats (A3680/S686). We must pass these bills.
Join this important Zoom to learn more
Excellent Webinar! Coincidentally, I’ve been working with a State Senate candidate (Democrat) to draft a medical freedom bill but I’m going to look at the ones you guys posted to make sure I cover all the bases. He was in attendance too.