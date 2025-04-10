Thursday, April 10, 2025, 8 pm

REGISTER HERE

May is coming which means it will soon be time to go back to Albany, NY for our spring Lobbying Day and Rally. This year we will be there on Wednesday, May 14. Save the date.

We have fought hard and stopped every new mandate attempted in the last 5 years. We have fended off every other threat to our rights. And there are plenty of good bills we are fighting for.

But Sen. Brad Hoylman and Asm. John McDonald are attempting to take away your control of your medical privacy with the “RFKJR ACT” (S453a/A765)

Join us in a Zoom to learn what you can do to protect your rights, Thursday, 4/10, 8 pm.

REGISTER HERE

We face a growing threat from the adult vaccine database bill. We have been fighting this for awhile but the list of co-sponsors in growing. And there seems to be an anti-Robert F. Kennedy Jr. backlash growing in deep blue states.

In fact, Sen. Brad Hoylman, the database bill sponsor, officially named this bill the “RFKJR Act,” saying in a press release, “Our statewide vaccine infrastructure is more important than ever as we face the threat of vaccine skeptics like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. taking the helm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and dictating vaccine policy at the federal level.”

Join us tonight to learn what you must do to protect your rights.

Get more info on our May Rally below: