Desperate MaryJane Shimsky Issues Anti-Vax Hit Piece on Challenger Tom Abinanti AND His Donors

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky issued an attack piece on Tuesday that not only lied about challenger Tom Abinanti, but also attacked people who donated to his campaign and support his candidacy in the race to represent the 92nd Assembly District.

Shimsky accuses Tom of being an “anti-vaxxer” because one of his biggest donors is Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland. The truth is Mary Holland is donating to Abinanti because he protects programs for disabled populations and medical freedom. Abinanti consistently opposed new vaccine mandates and fought to protect exemptions from mandates.

Shimsky must be scraping the bottom of the barrel if she has nothing to say about her own record but lies about her opponent, and attacks private citizens for supporting her opponent.

This is why returning Tom Abinanti to the Assembly is of statewide importance.

Please get out and vote for Tom Abinanti if you are a constituent,

Please get your friends and family who are constituents to vote for Tom Abinanti

And please DONATE and VOLUNTEER for Tom's Campaign.

Early voting has already started.

Election day is next Tuesday, June 25.

