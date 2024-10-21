I am very proud to be one of the founding members of this effort. Please sign this petition to encourage President Trump to support the issues of the Vaccine Choice community. - Michael Kane

***

Make America Healthy Again. Vote

This petition has been signed by Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Robert Malone, Mary Holland, Steve Kirsch, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Andrew Wakefield, Polly Tommey, Leslie Manookian, Sujata Gibson, Tricia Lindsay, Rev. Aaron Lewis, and so many more…

Now we need YOU to sign and share!

***

OPEN LETTER TO THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN

We are reaching out as members and leaders of the Vaccine Choice community to urge Donald Trump to court our critical voting bloc in specific and substantive ways.

Doing so would ensure these one-issue voters VOTE and choose Trump.

The Vaccine Choice community flocked to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Sources now show that 29-43% of Kennedy voters in swing states reject Trump. This translates into hundreds of thousands of lost crucial votes.

How to earn the support of our entire voting bloc? We need to know Trump will position Kennedy as a champion for Vaccine Choice and enact policies that accomplish specific goals.

Two action items within the control of the President:

Deny certain federal funding to any state that does not provide an as-of-right philosophical exemption for current and future vaccines for all citizens in every setting. This would ensure a student's right to an education as well as an employee’s right to work is preserved and protected. Mandates must end; this became clear as a result of the COVID-19 era.

End liability protection for the vaccine industry and restore America’s Seventh Amendment right to a trial by jury, by either advancing Rep. Paul Gosar’s bill, HR 9828, that restores liability, or, direct the head of the CDC to take all steps possible to support the removal of liability protections for vaccine manufacturers.

The above will drive all members of our skeptical community to vote Trump.

Members of the ever-expanding Vaccine Choice movement live in fear of Big Pharma and corrupt government agencies robbing us of the freedom to refuse across the nation. The Biden administration forced many to get COVID shots to keep their jobs or attend school; the Harris administration will take these heavy-handed tactics many steps further. Five states already ban children from school whose parents have religious or personal objections to immunizations. With a Harris White House, the entire country would be fair game for the avarice of the pharmaceutical industry.

We need Trump to make it crystal clear he will protect Vaccine Choice in ALL settings. These actions will earn crucial votes in battleground states.

Without question, Vaccine Choice matters to this election.

Commit to the above actions and Trump will earn the Vaccine Choice voting bloc, lose NO votes, and move the needle towards winning this most crucial election.

Sign this petition by clicking HERE