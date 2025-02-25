Excellent conversation withof the No One You Know Substack discussing the SHIN-NY (pronounced shiny) in New York State. This system is tracking everyone’s health records and data across New York State with plans to become nationally and even internationally interoperable.
Watch full interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/maha-civil-liberties-and-the-coming-health-data-dragnet--palisades-toxic-fire-debris/
