The COVID Shot Resistance Film Everyone Must See: DUTY TO DISOBEY!

Duty to Disobey — MUST SEE MOVIE!

Buy tickets now:

Buy Tickets Now!

Duty to Disobey is a must-see film! I have already watched in at the Capital in Washington DC, where hundreds of military members joined us including senior advisors to Secretary Pete Hegseth.

June 30 on Long Island, we will be hosting a ROUNDTABLE discussion about the film and medical freedom issues in New York with Michael Kane, John Gilmore and Rita Palma after screening the film

Anyone who refused the Covid shot or who was injured by it needs to see this film, it is critical and absolutely phenomenal!

AMC Raceway 10

1025 Corporate Dr, Westbury, NY, 11590 US

June 30, 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm



Buy tickets now:

https://dutytodisobey.ticketspice.com/long-island-ny

Not on Long Island? Find a theater near you here:

DutytoDisobeyFilm.com