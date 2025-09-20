I so greatly appreciate Jeremiah Hosea bringing me on THE BASSLINE Episode 110, which aired on Progressive Radio Network. PRN is the online radio network founded by Gary Null.

Jeremiah and I discuss the September 27 national day of action supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Teachers for Choice and the state of Medical Freedom in America today.

Listen here: https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-110/