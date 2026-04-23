Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
9h

Keep shining light on what is going on. Knowledge is our best tool against the so-called authorities.

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1 reply by Michael Kane
AJoy's avatar
AJoy
5h

I would like to know where Blakeman stands on these bills/policies as well! So far all he is doing is asking me for donations :(

All the Albany dems walk lockstep and can not think on their own 🤬

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