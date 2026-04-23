The Assembly Democratic Conference in Albany, NY has lost its mind, pushing through five horrendous vaccine bills this week.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE would like to thank Assemblyman Ed Ra, the Republican Minority Leader in Albany, NY, and all the Republican Assembly members for voting NO on all of these bills. Your support is invaluable and we greatly appreciate it! Everyone can find details and action alerts for all of these horrendous bills here:

So far, the Senate has only moved one of these bills, the other four have not had any movement. We now need to shift our attention to the NY Senate to work to defeat these four bills.

On Friday April 24 at 8pm, John Gilmore and I will be holding a ZOOM CALL to discuss where we are at in Albany, and what needs to happen.

Here is the link to register:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/SMZRKQdUQBSXmRvWlesYpQ

In addition I want to call on Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman - the Republican nominee for NY Governor - to denounce these horrible vaccine bills and show his support for the hundreds of thousands of Medical Freedom Voters in New York.