TFC recommends fired unvaxxed workers email NYC to get more information on new reinstatement process

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has announced a process for reinstatement of previously terminated unvaccianted workers to our jobs. There are some details made public but not all. The mayor’s office has instructed those interested in reinstatement to send an email to one of the below points of contact depending on which position you are inquiring about. The deadline is December 5th.

Both Gothamist as well as a veteran NY POST reporter have confirmed that the Mayor's office said they will not require legal waivers for terminated unvaccinated workers to seek reinstatement to their jobs.

This is big news!

This means if you have a lawsuit pending for being fored over the COVID shot you can continue to pursue it AND seek to be reinstated to your job.

Effectively this is what RESOLUTION 5 was seeking to do. We greatly thank the Minority Leader Joann Ariola and the entire Common Sense Caucus for their long hard work supporting Reso5 which paved the way to reach this point.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE believes every fired worker should engage in this process to at least get more information.

This is not legal advise and if you have a lawyer and/or a lawsuit you should seek the advise of counsel before doing anything.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE does not provide legal advice, but if you are or may be interested in being reinstated to a city job you lost for refusing the COVID shot you should send an email simply asking for more information about the process. This could be helpful to ensure you preserve your rights as this process - whatever it ends up being - is certain to move quickly.

Here is a template that may work for you (modify as needed)

***

Hello my name is ___________

I worked as a (say position you held, where it was and for how long).

I am interested in the possibility of being reinstated to my job and would like more information regarding the process. I look forward to getting more information from you and next steps.

Sincerely;

xxxxx

****

WHO DO I SEND AN EMAIL TO?

(see below)

From the mayor’s press release: https://www.nyc.gov/mayors-office/news/2025/11/mayor-adams-offers-former-employees-who-were-terminated-for-refu

All former permanent competitive and labor class, non-competitive, or exempt employees who were terminated and are interested in returning to city service must contact the head of human resources at their former agency by December 5, 2025.

Employees terminated from New York City Public Schools should contact NYCPSServicereturn2025@schools.nyc.gov

Employees terminated from NYCHA should contact HR.Laborel@nycha.nyc.gov