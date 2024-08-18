Aura Moody (far left) marching with NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE in NYC Labor Day Parade, September 10, 2022

I met Aura Moody about 3 years ago in the streets of NYC fighting against draconian vaccine mandates that cost both of us our jobs. She was an avid supporter of Donald Trump when I met her, and she remains so today. To see the NY Mets at Citifield deny Aura access to watch a baseball game because she was wearing a MAGA hate is disgusting and disgraceful!

It should be noted that the owner of the Mets, Steve Cohen, gave Mayor Eric Adams over $3 million to get elected to office. When Adams became mayor of NYC, he went to Citifield to announce his discriminatory “vaccine cut out” that would allow athletes and performers to work without being vaccinated, but teachers, firefighters, nurses and so on still could not work.

As a life long Met fan this is such a disappointing disgrace to NY and NYC I may never be able to support this institution again. Despite the fact that I and TEACHERS FOR CHOICE have endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be president we fully support EVERYONE’S RIGHT to be loud and proud about their political endorsements and opinions.

Aura Moody is one of the most dedicated freedom fighters in the entire state of New York!