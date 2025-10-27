TEACHERS FOR CHOICE (TFC) makes political endorsements solely on a candidate’s position regarding medical and health freedom. For NYC Mayor and City Council elections the main issue we are focused on is that of fired unvaccinated workers. We endorse candidates for City Council who support reinstating and compensating workers fired for declining the COVID shot.
Below are flyers and links to our current endorsements on Substack and X (formerly Twitter) as well as some analysis of the general election. Early voting is underway in NYC with election day coming on November 4. Below you will also find two endorsements for county executives outside of NYC.
CURTIS SLIWA, NYC Mayor
Read our full endorsement of Curtis here
Posted on X here
ATHENA CLARKE, City Council District 46, Brooklyn
Read our full endorsement of Athena here
Posted on X here
***Volunteer for Athena and have some pizza on Saturday, November 1 in Brooklyn. Get details here:
KRISTY MARMORATO, City Council District 13, Bronx
Read our full endorsement of Kristy here
Posted on X here
ALICIA VAICHUNAS, City Council District 30, Queens
Read our full endorsement of Alicia here
Posted on X here
VICKIE PALADINO, City Council District 19, Queens
Read our full endorsement of Vickie here
Posted on X here
GEORGE SARANTOPOULUS, City Council District 47, Brooklyn
Read our full endorsement of George here
Posted on X here
RAMSES FRIAS, City Council District 25, Queens
Read our full endorsement of Ramses here
Posted on X (coming soon)
***
IMPORTANT NOTE: There are over a dozen sitting City Council members TFC supports being reelected because they have signed on as cosponsors to Resolution 5 which calls to bring back fired unvaccinated workers to our jobs.
The sponsors and cosponsors of this reso include the following City Council members, all of whom we support returning to City Council in 2026:
Joann Ariola , Susan Zhuang, Lynn C. Schulman, Nantasha M. Williams, Linda Lee, Kamillah Hanks, Julie Menin, Farah N. Louis, Yusef Salaam, Chris Banks, Vickie Paladino, David M. Carr, Kristy Marmorato, Inna Vernikov, Frank Morano
(Extra special shoutout to Joann Ariola, who is the City Council Minority Leader and main sponsor of Resolution 5. Councilwoman Ariola is currently running for reelection uncontested and is certain to return to City Council in 2026.)
***
NY County Executives
BRUCE BLAKEMAN, Nassau County Executive, Long Island
Read our full endorsement of Bruce here
Posted on X here
STEVE MCLAUGHLIN, Rensselaer County Executive, Rensselaer County NY
Read our full endorsement of Steve here
Posted on X here
From the West Coast, I wish you well. It is no coincidence that the states/cities with the harshest mandate response also have cities that are disintegrating. I haven't been to the NYC for over a decade. My sincere hope that it is in better condition than LA as I don't know if there is a way back for us. NYC residents have a sense of unity and pride in their city. We don't have that here so I don't know how we bounce back.
Mamdani openly refused to reinstate and offer back pay to all workers fired for refusing to inject poison into their bodies. Curtis Sliwa openly avowed that re-employing the workers is highest priority. That is enough to make Mamdani a horror show and or Sliwa to be elected mayor!
No other mayoral candidate even comes close to Curtis Sliwa for experience and common sense wisdom and true patriotism! And he loves cats, score more points!
We the People must restore The Constitutional Republic!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Governor 'Gulag' Hochul, Cuomo Mafioso, Eric (police pig) Adams, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
Anyone with 2 brain cells would know that 'NET ZERO' is an utterly insane off the charts idiocy, an absolute mathematical, physical, statistical and practical impossibility that can never be achieved or exist in reality!
Electricity has to come from somewhere, and the only reliable sources are coal, oil and gas (nukes don't cut it, the radioactive waste is too poisonous).
The 'CLIMATE CHAOS' fraud is the excuse and propaganda misdirection justifying attacks on farming and food, concealing a profoundly inimical globalist genocidal enslavement scheme.
Do you want to live in the squalor and drudgery and misery of the pre-industrial age? HELL NO!
HANDS OFF MY GAS STOVE! I LOVE MY GAS STOVE! Ever try to cook on an electric stove - absolute nightmare!
Can't say this often enough! CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! climateviewer.com
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! And kinetic military ops!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.