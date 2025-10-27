TEACHERS FOR CHOICE (TFC) makes political endorsements solely on a candidate’s position regarding medical and health freedom. For NYC Mayor and City Council elections the main issue we are focused on is that of fired unvaccinated workers. We endorse candidates for City Council who support reinstating and compensating workers fired for declining the COVID shot.

Below are flyers and links to our current endorsements on Substack and X (formerly Twitter) as well as some analysis of the general election. Early voting is underway in NYC with election day coming on November 4. Below you will also find two endorsements for county executives outside of NYC.

CURTIS SLIWA, NYC Mayor

Read our full endorsement of Curtis here

Posted on X here

ATHENA CLARKE, City Council District 46, Brooklyn

Read our full endorsement of Athena here

Posted on X here

***Volunteer for Athena and have some pizza on Saturday, November 1 in Brooklyn. Get details here:

KRISTY MARMORATO, City Council District 13, Bronx

Read our full endorsement of Kristy here

Posted on X here

ALICIA VAICHUNAS, City Council District 30, Queens

Read our full endorsement of Alicia here

Posted on X here

VICKIE PALADINO, City Council District 19, Queens

Read our full endorsement of Vickie here

Posted on X here

GEORGE SARANTOPOULUS, City Council District 47, Brooklyn

Read our full endorsement of George here

Posted on X here

RAMSES FRIAS, City Council District 25, Queens

Read our full endorsement of Ramses here

Posted on X (coming soon)

***

IMPORTANT NOTE: There are over a dozen sitting City Council members TFC supports being reelected because they have signed on as cosponsors to Resolution 5 which calls to bring back fired unvaccinated workers to our jobs.

The sponsors and cosponsors of this reso include the following City Council members, all of whom we support returning to City Council in 2026:

Joann Ariola , Susan Zhuang, Lynn C. Schulman, Nantasha M. Williams, Linda Lee, Kamillah Hanks, Julie Menin, Farah N. Louis, Yusef Salaam, Chris Banks, Vickie Paladino, David M. Carr, Kristy Marmorato, Inna Vernikov, Frank Morano

(Extra special shoutout to Joann Ariola, who is the City Council Minority Leader and main sponsor of Resolution 5. Councilwoman Ariola is currently running for reelection uncontested and is certain to return to City Council in 2026.)

***

NY County Executives

BRUCE BLAKEMAN, Nassau County Executive, Long Island

Read our full endorsement of Bruce here

Posted on X here

STEVE MCLAUGHLIN, Rensselaer County Executive, Rensselaer County NY

Read our full endorsement of Steve here

Posted on X here