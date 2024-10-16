TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is excited to endorse Yiatin Chu for NY State Senate! Yiatin has received the endorsement of City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino as well as Lee Zeldin. She is a strong and clear supporter of medical freedom and parental rights!

I had the honor and pleasure of speaking beside Yiatin on the Steps of City Hall last month. Hearing the passion she spoke with against medical mandates, lockdowns, and school closures was extremely moving. It is clear that Yiatin will make an amazing senator in Albany, NY.

The way we change Albany is by getting people like Yiatin Chu into office. There is absolutely no doubt that she will defend medical freedom for all New Yorkers and protect parental rights.

We all need to work to send Yiatin to Albany!

***

Get more information about Yiatin at her website here

Volunteer for her campaign here

Donate to her campaign here

***

Here are Yiatin’s answers to the 3 questions we are using to guide our decisions on who we endorse:

1. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to individuals, the individual themself or the state? (INDIVIDUAL / STATE)

INDIVIDUAL

2. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to children, parents or the state? (PARENTS / STATE)

Children under 18yo, PARENTS

3. Do you support any form of punishment for an adult or child refusing a vaccine or medical intervention, such as removal from job or school? (YES / NO)

NO