Vickie Paladino is a two term City Council member from Queens who is a true Medical Freedom hero!

Over three years ago in March of 2022, Vickie held a major rally at the Queens Unisphere in flushing meadow park for fired unvaccinated workers. She has also hosted us on the steps of City Hall many times fighting to pass legislation, pass resolutions, and support fired unvaccinated workers get back to our jobs any way she can.

Vickie was the first NYC elected official to stand with fired unvaccinated workers, even refusing to tell City Hall her own vaccine status. A true hero for working class New Yorkers everywhere, Teachers for Choice will always support Vickie for City Council in Queens District 19

Get more info at

VickieforNYC.com

Vickie on X