Steve McLaughlin was a true life-line during COVID for all New Yorkers who had eyes to see and ears to hear. He was the first elected official to rightly call the now disgraced former-Governor Andrew Cuomo a tyrant in real time. Steve’s daily contrarian posts on Twitter were a breath of fresh air!

Steve was the first county executive in New York to publicly defy Cuomo’s March 2020 directive requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-19-positive patients. As Rensselaer County Executive he refused to comply, stating the order endangered vulnerable residents, and history has proven he was 100% right!

Cuomo was so addicted to power knowing that the COVID Psyop had captured the minds and souls of most New Yorkers, he vainly went on TV at 12 noon everyday to wind up the “mighty Wurlitzer.” When no one had the guts to stand up to the petty tyrant Cuomo - who was so clearly drunk with power - Steve refused to go-along-to-get-along. He knew he would ultimately be judged by the arc of history, not by a short-lived media propaganda machine. It was one of the bravest acts of any elected official across the nation during the tragic COVID catastrophe.

No other county executive preceded Steve with such brave and principled public refusal. It was his bravery that laid the groundwork for a newly-elected Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to defy Kathy Hochul’s call for a vaccine passport to access New York businesses in December of 2021. Finally, New York county executives had found their backbones in large part thanks to Steve. It was no longer just one county executive refusing a ridiculous authoritarian order; now nearly all stood strong against it! This marked the beginning of the end of COVID tyranny in our state.

It is a sincere and distinct honor to endorse for reelection one of the bravest men in all of New York - Rensselaer County Executive Steve Mclaughlin!

