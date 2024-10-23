TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is honored to endorse Steve Rhoades for NY State Senate. He is running for reelection in New York’s 5th Senate District on Long Island. Rhoades is a clear and consistent supporter of medical freedom and parental rights. We endorsed him 2 years ago when he first got elected to office in November of 2022. The following Spring, in 2023, Steve spoke at a rally sponsored by Children’s Health Defense in front of the Capitol Building in Albany, NY.

Steve also sponsors and co-sponsors multiple bills that protect medical freedom and parental rights. He is a member of the Senate Health Committee which is a critical body for the majority of the legislation we monitor. There is no question that Steve is a solid supporter of medical freedom and parental rights, and we need him to return back to Albany to keep up the great work he is doing in this area.

Learn more about Steve’s campaign here

Volunteer for his campaign here

Donate to his campaign here