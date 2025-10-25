Ramses Frias is running for City Council in Elmhurst Queens. He is a father, a community leader, and he firmly supports reinstating and compensating fired unvaccinated NYC workers.

Ramses reached out to me to express his support for fired unvaccinated workers, and then collaborated with me on a post he put up on Instagram publicly voicing that support. You can watch that reel here:

I also must admit I love all of the theme music he uses on his Instagram reels from Beatnuts, to Redman, to Rakim; straight classics!

Vote for Ramses in Queens District 25!

Get more info at RamsesforNYC.com