TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is proud to endorse Monica Martinez for NY State Senate in District 4 on Long Island!

Martinez has been in Albany for many years, and her voting record regarding medical freedom and parental rights is solid. She voted against repealing the religious exemption to vaccination in 2019, which was the correct vote.

She is currently the sponsor of bill S9351a, the Education for All bill, which Rita Palma is a big supporter of. The bill would fix the insane discrimination happening in New York against children with medical exemptions to vaccination. Today many kids who had medical exemptions for years are being kicked out of their schools, and doctors in New York no longer give any medical exemptions to children who need them.

This is complete insanity!

The Education for All Bill would correct this madness that is allowing a corrupt system of bureaucrats to deny educations to medically fragile children.

We support Monica Martinez returning to Albany!

