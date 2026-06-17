Mike LiPetri has been a firm supporter of medical freedom for nearly a decade as an elected official. In 2019 he voted to stop the repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination for kids to attend school as a New York Assemblyman, and he has always supported fired unvaccinated workers being rehired with backpay.

Two years ago when Mike ran for Congress in the same district against Tom Suozzi he came extremely close to winning; just a few thousand votes cost him the election. He almost won two years ago and he can win today!

Vote for Mike LiPetri in the Republican Primary NY-03 (covering parts of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens)

MikeLiPetriforCongress.com

Volunteer to knock doors for Mike LiPetri!

Meet at: AMERICAN LEGION, 10 Washington St., Bethpage, NY, Saturday June 20 at 9am

This is how you help good candidates get elected!

Every person who shows up and tells Mike and the campaign, “I’m here for medical freedom; I learned about this from Teachers for Choice” makes sure our agenda will be firmly in Mike’s mind after he wins the elections and heads to Washington, DC to represent us.