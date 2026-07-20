Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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AJoy's avatar
AJoy
2d

Mike has my vote! Tired of the anti Jewish propaganda.

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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
3d

I don't think he is known for fighting for kids issues in Congress as much as he is known as a tireless right wing Catholic Zionist fighting for genocide funding. Education people should be wiser than that(maybe they are and that is what they teach??)

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