Mike Lawler has a long track record of supporting medical freedom in New York and most recently he has become a co-sponsor of the GRACE Act, a federal bill to secure religious exemptions to vaccination in all 50 states. This is a very big deal for many reasons. It falls in line with Lawler’s consistent support of medical freedom for over a decade, which he has maintained even when it wasn’t popular.

Here are some of Lawler’s most notable positions supporting medical freedom:

Today in 2026 as a federal Congressman, Lawler is still fighting to support religious exemption to vaccination by being a co-sponsor to the GRACE Act

Lawler was a named plaintiff in Bobbie Anne Cox’s lawsuit against Governor Hochul’s “ Quarantine Camp Regulation” which gave the Governor Draconian authority to detain anyone in any manner suspected of being infected with anything the Governor deemed a problem.

In 2023, Lawler signed on to the “Problem Code” letter led by Rep. Nick Langworthy that called for NYC to explain the “scarlet letter” branded on unvaccinated teachers that denied us employment in our field both in NYC and outside of the 5 boroughs.

Mike Lawler is in one of the most purple districts in all of New York which can very easily be flipped back to Democrat in the upcoming election this November. The fact that he has supported medical freedom so strongly despite having a serious Democratic challenger proves he is true to our issue, and we must support him!

Everyone please donate to Lawler’s and volunteer for his campaign!

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Visit Mike Lawler’s campaign website here:

LawlerforCongress.com