Kristy Marmorato is a Councilwoman from the Bronx who first won her seat 2 years ago in a critical victory that flipped her seat from blue to red.

Kristy has stood with fired unvaccinated workers on the steps of City Hall at multiple rallies calling for reinstatement to our jobs with backpay. She is also a co-sponsor of Resolution 5 in City Council which would bring back fired unvaccinated workers to our positions.

Vote for Kristy for City Council in Bronx District 13!

Get more info at:

KristyforNY.com