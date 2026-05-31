Jaime Williams is one of our biggest supporters and has been for years!

Jaime supports medical freedom and has sponsored two key pieces of legislation for us, including the LET US WORK Act to bring back fired unvaccinated workers to our jobs: as well as the EDUCATION FOR ALL Act to ensure access to medical exemptions to vaccination for medically fragile children. Assemblywoman Williams has written letters to the NYC Mayor supporting reinstatement off fired unvaxxed workers, as well as letters in support of medically fragile children having their medical exemptions accepted to stay in school (see links below).

Jaime has spoken at our rallies outside in front of Capitol Building and inside as well. She has been a crucial ally of ours and now needs our support in this critical election.

Today Jaime is facing a challenger in the Democratic Primary for her Assembly seat. She is by far our strongest Democratic ally in the Assembly, and we must make sure she wins!

Early voting is from Saturday June 13 to June 21

Election day is on June 23

All registered Democrats in Brooklyn Assembly District 59 (AD 59) must come out and vote for Jaime Williams in the Democratic Primary! *** See some of our past posts and videos of Jaime Williams supporting fired unvaccinated workers and medical freedom:

https://teachersforchoice.substack.com/p/breaking-elected-ny-democrats-support

Find Jaime on Facebook here